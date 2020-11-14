The high school playoffs got underway on Friday night and, as with everything else this season, things looked a little different.
The Florida High School Athletic Association is taking a lot of heat for its postseason plan, announced back in August, which allowed any team that opted in to automatically qualify for a postseason spot.
The criticism continued during the season when the first-round matchups were announced in early October, well before many teams were even halfway into their schedule.
The result has been several first-round mismatches, such as Charlotte High's 51-0 shellacking of East Lee County. Through no fault of their own, the Tarpons had a playoff game against an opponent that seemingly had no business being on the same field as them.
But more to the point, the system has also resulted in several first-round games not even being played. According to DeSoto County coach Bumper Hay approximately 18 teams had playoff games canceled.
Hay knows this because his Bulldogs became the second area team to cancel their season in recent weeks when they pulled out of their scheduled first-rounder against Rockledge.
North Port High announced two weeks ago it would be canceling its regular season finale against Charlotte and the playoff game against Venice.
At the time, Bobcats athletic director Tony Miller and coach Billy Huthman said the team didn’t have enough players to go on without putting players at risk.
“First and foremost in the business we’re in, we have to make sure our players are safe,” Miller said. “We didn’t have the numbers due to multiple reasons, and there’s no way we could safely field a team going forward.”
At the time, some, including Hay, wondered whether the then 2-5 Bobcats pulled the chute a little early.
A week later, coming off a a 62-0 loss to rival Hardee, the DeSoto coach was faced with a similar decision. Coming off a regular season in which his team went 0-9 and featured a squad that was made up of primarily underclassmen and never numbered more than 25, Hay called it.
At the end, he said he was left with only about a dozen healthy players and were preparing to face an opponent deep in veteran talent.
“We just didn’t have enough,” Hay said. “We had some parents concerned because we have so many young kids and Rockledge has 11 D-I commits. Parents were concerned about their kids’ safety. We have an 0-9 team going to play a state championship caliber team.”
In this instance, the parents and coaches concerns were legitimate. There's fighting the good fight, and then there's facing the very real possibility of getting young men, 9th and 10th graders, seriously injured.
Despite this, news of the cancelation was greeted with derision by some on social media, including the SunPreps Facebook page. Some actually questioned the kids' toughness.
Really?
You're questioning the toughness of a group of 14 and 15-year-olds that played a full season. of ironman football, often in positions they hadn't played before, and despite losing games week in and week out?
If you can't see that's what high school football is really all about, it's your loss.
Contact Sun Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and on Twitter @scottzucker
