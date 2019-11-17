Every person in the Lake Gibson football stadium Friday night was tense and it wasn't because of the cool weather.
Punch for punch, kick for kick, the Braves and the Tarpons were deadlocked for four quarters as well as an extra four overtime periods for good measure.
The atmosphere was electric for seconds after each play, dead silent before the snap. Everyone was on edge.
The Tarpons came out on top on a 20-yard kick from sophomore Tyler Amaral following an interception by Tai'Viahn Kelly. It sent the Tarpons to their sixth regional title game in the past 12 years.
It was a thrilling win and an exciting finish, but it could've easily went a different way if the football Gods weren’t on their side.
A bobbled exchange on a go-ahead two-point conversion was saved by a false start, a near game-ending touchdown pass just skimmed the ground before finding the Braves receiver’s hands and a mishandled snap on a kick that the Tarpons were still able to punch through all could’ve provided a much different outcome.
But the grittiness of Charlotte didn’t allow that to happen. Instead they made play after play to squeak out the win.
Like quarterback John Busha’s mad dash and leap on 4th-and-goal to force a third overtime or Kelly’s quick read to intercept a pass in the final overtime. Or a sophomore kicker going 7 for 7 on the night, making four overtime kicks under pressure.
No matter how they got there, the Tarpons gutted out the win in what coach Binky Waldrop deemed one of the five best games he's coached in in his 21 years at Charlotte.
In the playoffs, that's all that matters.
While Charlotte was keeping the Tarpon faithful on its toes in Lakeland, Venice quarterback Steffan Johnson was making history in West Palm Beach.
Records are hard to break at Venice High because of how many incredible athletes that have come through. Breaking the single-game rushing record held by a guy that made it to the NFL? Now that's sweet.
Johnson finished with 387 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, breaking the mark held by Dri Archer, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014. The Indians scored three touchdowns on their first four offensive plays.
Venice has looked like an entirely different team in the playoffs, scoring 49 points against Lehigh and 62 points against Palm Beach Lakes as Johnson and running back Shevie Pearce (110 yards, 3 TDs vs. Palm Beach Lakes) have given the offense new life.
The record-setting night fueled a 62-35 in over Palm Beach Lakes and sent them to the regional final for a rematch with Manatee.
But with thrilling wins comes heartbreaking losses.
After a historic season, Port Charlotte came up ever-so short of a wild win against the state's No. 1 team in 6A in Palmetto. The Pirates cut the deficit to six on a touchdown pass to Jaylan Turner with 1:30 left in the game. That pass also gave Port Charlotte quarterback Logan Rogers the single-season touchdown record with 23 total scores.
The Pirates got the ball back after a three-and-out from Palmetto, but two shots from the 44-yard line fell incomplete, ending their impressive season.
The Pirates entered the season as underdogs in a stacked district, but stood toe to toe with a few of the best teams southwest florida has to offer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.