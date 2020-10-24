I should probably get this out of the way right up top.
If you listened to the Sun Preps' Upon Further Review Podcast this week (available now on Soundcloud) or read our weekly previews and predictions, then you already know that myself and sports writer Vinnie Portell incorrectly predicted the outcome of Friday night's Peace River Rivalry game between Charlotte and Port Charlotte high schools.
Vinnie and I both called for a Pirates' victory, while sports writer Pat Obley weaseled out of making a pick, citing the Kirk Herbstreit "I'm not making a pick because I'm covering the game" rule. Weaseled out, acted professionally, whatever you want to call it.
The final score was Charlotte 31, Port Charlotte 24. So now would be a good time to throw Vinnie under the bus and point out that while I picked incorrectly, I did predict a close game, while Mr. Portell called for a decisive Pirate win. I know, there's no partial credit in football picks.
Not that we've gotten that bit of business out of the way, let's talk a little of the rivalry. I became aware of it shortly after joining the Sun staff in August, 2019 and had certainly learned more over the last 14 months. But as we did a deep dive into it throughout this week, I really came to appreciate what it has meant to the people of this community.
Pat's stories this week took us back through its history, from the establishment of Port Charlotte High School to the various pranks and rivalries along the way. And, from the upsets to the blowouts to the current players take on it, this game represents a true slice of Americana in the best possible way.
Going into Friday night, I wondered if the game could possibly live up to the hype that we at the Sun helped to build. I thought about the pressure the two veteran quarterbacks, the Tarpons' John Busha and the Pirates' Logan Rogers, must have felt to come up big under the weight of all those expectations.
Of course, in the end, neither the teams nor the senior QBs disappointed. Rogers, who finished with 166 yards passing and rushed for another 72 yards, had the better first half as Port Charlotte jumped out to a 20-7 lead.
Busha led Charlotte's second-half charge, throwing for 225 of his 264 passing yards. He was equally impressive with his legs, rushing for 192 yards on 22 carries on the night.
But in the end, as it has before, it came down to a kickers' leg. This time it was Charlotte junior Tyler Amaral who was true on a game-winning 28-yard field goal in the closing seconds.
Afterward the coaches did what good coaches do.
Jordan Ingman took the blame for the loss, saying: “I didn’t prepare our guys well enough. … It was my fault. We weren’t prepared."
While Wade Taylor, in his first year as the head man, expressed joy ... and caution. "I’m thrilled," he said. "We’re still not out of hot water because after our first playoff game, we’re right back here playing Port Charlotte.”
But perhaps the best takeaway was Pat Obley's final Tweet of the night, which said: "After the game, the Pirates and Tarpons hugged and high-fived one another. They were all smiles and preaching respect to one another. This is the best rivalry you'll be lucky to be a part of, folks."
Email Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @scottzucker
