Saturday's state wrestling tournament marks the official end of the winter sports season for our local teams.
And while the fate of the Charlotte High wrestling team remained unknown at the time this column was written, over the last week two other area teams reached the state tournament level in pursuit of a title.
Charlotte boys basketball and Venice girls soccer both went further than any such teams in their school's history, reaching the state semifinals and finals respectively.
The Indians walked away with the state title following Friday night's 3-1 victory over Lourdes Academy, while the Tarpons path ended with Thursday night's 59-53 loss to Mater Academy in the semifinals.
But these two teams have taken very different paths and faced different challenges en route to the states.
Charlotte coach Tom Massolio told the Daily Sun's Patrick Obley that in the early part of the season his team struggled with the idea of how to accommodate the skill set of Class 6A Player of the Year Tre Carroll while excelling in their own roles.
After a team meeting in which everyone aired their grievances, the Tarpons eventually became comfortable in their roles while Carroll still took the lead on offense, according to Massolio.
While Charlotte needed to learn the best way to play with their star player, Venice had the opposite problem.
After going to the state final last season, the Indians lost two of the best players in team history — Kat Jordan and Mason Schilling — to graduation.
“They relied a lot on Kat and Mason last year,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard told the Gondolier's Vinnie Portell. "There were times when you would sit there and watch them watch what Kat and Mason were doing. I take nothing away from those two. They were great players.
“But now, they are counting on each other and doing their jobs more than they did last year.”
After a tough 0-2 start, Venice figured things out, suffering just two more losses the rest of the season, and only one in 2021 — 2-1 to North Port in the district final.
The Indians solved their dilemma by spreading out the offense led by Kiki Slattery (26 goals). Helping replace the loss of production has been: freshman midfielder Tatum Schilling (four goals, nine assists) and a group of young players and newcomers that included freshman forward Indie Rueda (six goals, one assist), and transfer Eileen Solomon (four goals, five assists).
The thing about high school sports is that neither of these approaches is necessarily the right or wrong answer in any given situation. They are both about a coach helping his players find what works best for them.
But it's also about getting the players to buy in, because that's what wins championships.
Email Sun Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun and follow him on Twitter @scott.zucker.
