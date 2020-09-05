College football returned (sort of) this weekend.
The NFL premieres this week.
Indeed football is back, folks and nowhere is the pure joy for the game better experienced than through prep football. Whether you think they should be playing or not.
For better or for worse, five of our six high school teams returned to action on Friday night. Each of the four games featuring our locals offered a little bit of something different in what figures to be one unusual season.
The most high-profile game in the area certainly belonged to Venice High School. Coach John Peacock wasted no time in putting his team to the test as he elected to open the season against national powerhouse IMG Academy.
As expected, the Ascenders, with Division-I prospects scattered all over the field, easily defeated the underdog Indians in a nationally televised game.
But underneath the surface of the 49-13 loss lurked a couple of lessons for Peacock's squad. Despite the lopsided score, aided in no small part by some of their own turnovers, the Venice players showed the grit and determination you look for in that situation.
At the same time over in Punta Gorda, another one-sided affair was taking place, this one the only game of the night to feature two locals.
In Charlotte's 39-0 shutout of DeSoto County, the Tarpons seemed to announce that the program would not miss a beat in the transition to new head coach Wade Taylor. It certainly doesn't hurt to have an experienced quarterback in John Busha to help move things along.
For the Bulldogs it was a tough start, down 21-0 early in the second quarter, which Bumper Hay's squad never recovered from. DeSoto County, which has lost players to injury, transfer and other factors, dressed only 24 players. It's a young team with a young quarterback, but this year's wide-open playoff format gives everyone a chance to get some experience.
While in Wauchula, coach Jordan Ingman's Port Charlotte team showed just how valuable experience can be. The Pirates were facing a Hardee team that threw a scare into them last season with a near comeback, but this year they seemed to be more prepared for a late surge. Having a talented tandem such as quarterback Logan Rogers and receiver Alex Perry doesn't hurt either.
After a one-win season in 2019, North Port High was hoping to start out on a positive note this year against Sarasota. Both teams had their struggles in this one -- there was a total of 32 penalties and seven personal fouls and the Bobcats saw quarterback Kevin Riley exit in the third quarter with an injury.
But coach Billy Huthman still has reasons for optimism. One of them was the play of sophomore Jeremiah Laguerre, who had two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Finally, there's Lemon Bay High School. The Manta Rays had a first week bye and open the season next Friday at The King’s Academy at 7 p.m.
