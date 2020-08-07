The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) board of directors will convene on Aug. 14 to decide exactly what to do about the start of the fall high school sports season.
While all fall sports are important to different segments of the community -- the student population and the fan base in general -- it's no slight to golf or cross country to point out that football is what drives the fall sports engine. Volleyball gets honorable mention as a popular second, but still behind football in overall fan interest.
So it really comes down to this. When does it make the most sense to start the football season?
The FHSAA has discussed three possible options.
The first would be to begin practices on Aug. 24, losing a couple of weeks of the regular season and keeping the playoffs intact.
The second is fairly vague and puts it on the districts, allowing schools to start any time after August, and would eliminate state playoffs altogether.
The third and final option would push everything back to as late as Nov. 30 and shorten all three regular seasons, but still allow playoffs.
So which plan makes the most sense for our area? I have my opinion, but let me lay out a few facts first.
Just two weeks into the major league baseball season a total of 24 different games have been postponed due to COVID-19 cases.
Well that's baseball, what about football?
Keep in mind how much more physical contact football requires when you realize that 66 NFL players have opted out of the this season because of the virus.
At the college level nearly every major conference has gone to a tight conference only schedule and some of the smaller ones have canceled their seasons completely.
Now remember that we're talking about high school, where coaches and administrators have considerably less resources to protect and test players.
I want to see high school sports played as much as anyone not wearing shoulder pads or carrying a whistle. My job depends heavily on our ability to provide high school sports news and coverage to our communities.
This is probably not going to be a popular opinion, but ask me if I would send my child out to play high school sports right now. It's not a complete hypothetical, I have three sons who played high school sports, including football.
One of those sons begins his teaching career at a St. Petersburg middle school next week and that scares the heck out of me. But he's an adult, doing his job. If he was still in high school he would be staying home.
So that's my answer. Option 3 is far from ideal and I hate the idea of some kids losing part of their senior seasons. But there is considerably more at stake here.
