So if you’re a high school football player and you recently received a surprising offer to play football for a university here in your home state of Florida, maybe we should talk.
First, congratulations. That’s amazing and you and your family should be very proud.
Second, uh, exactly which Florida school are we talking about here?
Obviously, if it’s UF, Florida State or Miami, you probably knew it was coming.
If it’s UCF, USF, or even UNF, still pretty exciting. If it’s FAU, FIU, FAMU, not too shabby.
If it’s Edwards Waters, Florida Tech or, even, Keiser University (yes, they have football) more power to you, you’re going to play college ball.
If it’s FGCU, there’s a slight issue.
Don’t get me wrong, Florida Gulf Coast is an excellent school just down the road a bit in Fort Myers. FGCU’s basketball program has made some noise in the NCAA Tournament, remember Dunk City? And the school of about 15,000 students, competes in 15 sports at the Division I level.
Unfortunately, football, isn’t one of them.
This only became a problem when a football coach by the name of Kevin VanDuser II, recently began sending out offers to high school players around the country. The rub here is that the enterprising Mr. VanDuser II is the coach of the CLUB football team at FGCU. Traditionally, club teams are not in the habit of offering scholarships. As a matter of fact, sometimes it goes the other way around and you actually have to pay to play on them.
In his defense, Coach VanDuser II told ESPN last week that he and other coaches for the club team made it clear that the players, who were reportedly recruited from as far away as Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas, would be joining a club team and weren’t guaranteed admission to the university.
We’re not looking to point fingers at any one or II individuals, but the university itself felt there was enough ambiguity in this situation to release the following statement.
“This has been done without FGCU’s knowledge or sanction, and has caused a great deal of confusion to not only individuals receiving ‘offers’ but to others reading accounts on social media,” the statement said. “These 100+ individuals may not realize the ‘offer’ has nothing to do with our NCAA intercollegiate athletics program, or with the normal process that prospective students use to apply and gain admission to the university.”
Just as an aside, I will be submitting this column to the Club Pulitzer Prize committee next week. Email Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @scottzucker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.