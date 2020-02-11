If not for a little sibling competition, Lauren Stone might have never gotten into wrestling.
Though she grew up sparring with her brothers Dan and Jack in the basement of their Ohio home, she originally didn’t want to pursue the sport competitively — until she saw the success her brothers were having.
“She would play her soccer tournament and get her little medal and Jack’s winning these gigantic trophies,” said Lauren’s father, David Stone. “So we’re driving home and she’s like, ‘You know, I could have beaten that kid you beat. He wasn’t any good.’ So they’re fighting in the back and I’m like, ‘Hey, knock it off.’
“So I finally said, ‘OK, I’m gonna let you wrestle a little bit.’ I got her in with the youth team I was training and I said, ‘OK, I want you to do this.’ And she hits an absolute high-level single leg at the age of 7. And I went, ‘How did you do that?’”
It turned out Lauren had been paying close attention at her brothers’ tournaments, and had picked up some technique by sparring with Jack — who is 14 months younger — when he needed a partner to practice against.
Since then, Lauren has grown into a barrier-breaking athlete who is a two-time qualifier for the boys wrestling state championships. Though girls wrestlers have come before her at Venice High, none have qualified for the boys state championships. If that weren’t enough, Stone has also won the girls wrestling state title for three straight seasons.
Starting this Friday at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, she’ll go for four in a row.
“I think it shows how much I put into this sport,” Lauren said. “Going for four in a row would be great and if I get that state championship, I’ll be so happy. I want to go in there and leave everything on the mat for my last one.”
Some high schools in Florida — in the Orlando, Miami and Tampa areas — have girls wrestling teams, but in a smaller city such as Venice, the only option she has is to wrestle with the boys.
While it’s something she’s done for her whole life, she can’t help but come into some matchups with an obvious disadvantage.
However, using technique and toughness, Stone has proven she has more than what it takes to compete with the best — boys or girls.
“She’s very technical. If she does one thing wrong, she tries to correct it,” Jack Stone said. “She just won’t let it go. She knows how to work other wrestlers’ positions.
“She’ll go to the point of injuring herself not to lose a match. One time she almost tore her shoulder trying to win a match. It’s nuts.”
The Florida girls wrestling state championships are currently not sanctioned by the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) because there are not enough schools in the state to meet the minimum memberships requirements — 10 percent membership in two of the four regions in the state.
However, there is currently a proposal going through the FHSAA to sanction the sport. The first read of the proposal was passed unanimously, and will go back for another read by the Wrestling Advisory Committee on March 10.
If it’s approved from there, it will go to the board of directors for final approval. The FHSAA is also in the process of surveying the state’s schools to see if membership has reached minimum requirements.
All of which is to say, girls wrestling could soon be an FHSAA-regulated sport, but not until Stone has graduated and moved on.
“It would be nice to get some recognition for it,” Lauren said. “I think it would be great for up and coming girls just to feel more comfortable in the sport if it were sanctioned.
“But I wouldn’t go back and do anything different.”
In her final year at Venice, Lauren was named a team captain for the second straight year and has gone 29-5 in the 106-pound weight class. Though she’s had unprecedented success on the mat, she may be an even better student than a wrestler.
Set to be the valedictorian of her class, Stone has a 5.02 GPA and hopes to go to an in-state college such as the University of Florida or Florida State to pursue a degree in biochemistry — on the way to one day becoming an oncologist.
“She puts so much pressure on herself academically that she can come out here and wrestle and it’s just gravy,” David Stone said.
About 10 years after she started chasing trophies, Stone has learned that her love of the sport goes far beyond winning. Instead, it’s shown her how tough she can be — like when she tore her meniscus last winter and came back in two months to win the girls state title.
It’s shown her the power of friendship, such as how two of her best friends — teammates Sam Exler and Gage Tippman — will be in Orlando cheering her on this weekend.
But perhaps most importantly, it’s shown her that if she sets her mind to something, she can achieve it.
“In her head, her expectation is to do the absolute best she can and that should get her the results she wants,” David Stone said. “So she focuses on doing the absolute best she can at whatever it is.
“Checkers, wrestling, history class. Calc 3, or whatever it is she’s taking now. She was just born that way. I’d love to tell you that I did this, but she’s a great kid who surrounded herself with good people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.