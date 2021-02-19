Senior first baseman Aidan Corn had been looking forward to this night since he first joined the Venice Indians baseball team as a freshman.
Not only was the Eastern Florida State College commit celebrating his Senior Night with 12 teammates; the Indians decided to honor those players at the beginning of the season instead of the end.
Corn made the most of the opportunity and ignited the Venice offense with two home runs en route to a 9-4 win over the visiting Fort Myers Green Wave.
“It feels great to do this and to get the win,” Corn said. “All the families were out here and I’m grateful that my family got to be here and we played for each other. For all of the seniors to get a chance to contribute was special.”
Senior Night is normally reserved for the last home game of the season, but the Indians wanted to take advantage of any opportunity to play and honor those who have given so much to the program over the last four years.
“Last year the season ended abruptly and we never got to honor those guys,” Indians coach Craig Faulkner said. “We decided to go ahead and get it done and when you have 13 guys it’s nice to play them all.”
Aidan Beechy made quick work of the Green Wave in the first inning and the Indians exploded for seven runs and never looked back.
Michael Robertson walked and stole second. An error on the third baseman allowed Conner O’Sullivan to reach before a fielder’s choice erased him. With two on, Corn crushed a pitch into the Intercoastal Waterway behind the left field wall to give Venice a 3-0 lead.
“We didn’t score a lot of runs early, so it felt good to get that big lead,” Corn said. “My teammates set me up and I like coming through.”
The onslaught continued as next four hitters all reached and scored thanks to some sloppy defense and timely hitting. Colin Blazek singled and stole second. After a wild pitch and a walk Blazek scored on a throwing error by the catcher.
Cole Schumaker then walked and scored while Grant Nokes and John Whitney scored on a Stephen Deans single. That chased Green Wave starter Aidan Donovan after recording only a single out.
“In any game once you get ahead like that you want to keep putting runs up,” Faulkner said. “Our guys didn’t relax after Corn’s home run.”
The Green Wave fought back throughout the game but never really threatened the Indians. Fort Myers scored two runs in the second, and one each in the fifth and sixth and Venice used a total of eight pitchers on the night.
“We have 14 pitchers on the team, but after not having the chance to pitch last year, we’re still working on finding that four-five guys we can count on when we get to districts and regionals,” Faulkner said.
With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Corn came to the plate with the bases loaded. With the wind blowing in from left, Corn drove another shot over the left-field wall for his second home run of the night.
It marked the first time an Indians hit two home runs in the same game since Venice opened their on-campus stadium in 2001.
“Wow I didn’t know that, but it feels amazing,” Corn said. “It’s a great feeling.”
Corn also scored three runs and drove in four. Blazek had two singles, drove in a run and scored a run; and Deans also had two singles and two RBI.
The Indians will be on the road next week to face the Braden River Pirates and the Sarasota Sailors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.