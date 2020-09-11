The Cardinal Mooney team that North Port faced Friday didn’t look like the team that went 2-8 last year.
Under the direction of a new coach, the Cougars we’re crisp, putting up 35 unanswered points in the first half of a 42-7 rout of the Bobcats.
Turnovers and penalties made for a long first half for North Port — almost longer than the hour-and-40-minute rain delay prior to kickoff.
Key plays: The Cougars, playing in their first game of the year, got going earlier with an interception by off North Port’s Sean Silverberg, which was returned 30 yards for a touchdown two minutes into the game. Silverberg is filling in for Kevin Riley, who was injured in the Bobcats’ opener against Sarasota.
After two punts, the Cougars added another score aided by three consecutive North Port penalties that got them to the 5-yard line from midfield. Lauriel Trotman took it in from 5-yards out to make it 14-0.
Quarterback Tayven Clark tossed two touchdowns in the second quarter — a 52-yarder to Cameron Heald on fourth down and a 12-yarder to Cooper Ferlage. Trotman added another score in the final minute of the first half to make it 35-0, initiating the running clock.
Each team added a score in the second half. The Bobcats thwarted the Cougars’ shutout with a 64-yard pass from Silverberg to Dylan Almeyda midway through the fourth.
Key stats: The Bobcats were held to 10 yards on 21 plays in the first half with the Cougars gaining 180 on 24 plays. Clark led the game with three touchdowns.
What it means: It’s an 0-2 start to the second round of the Billy Huthman Era. The Bobcats will turn around next week and play Lakewood Ranch.
