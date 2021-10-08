SARASOTA — The Venice volleyball team fell behind in an early 0-2 hole in a loss to Cardinal Mooney on Sept. 2, and found itself facing the same situation on the road on Thursday night.
The Cougars won that first matchup, 3-2, despite a furious rally by the Lady Indians, and again a comeback effort came up short — as Venice lost, 3-1 (14-25, 23-25, 25-21, 17-25).
“We just really weren’t in sync tonight,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “Our offense was not what we’ve been used to this year. They say the team that wins the serve-pass game wins 80% of matches, and they definitely beat us in that tonight.
“A lot of mental mistakes tonight. I’m not sure we would have beaten many teams tonight, which is a shame.”
In between the two losses to the Cougars, Venice reeled off 12 wins in 16 matches — including a 2-0 win over Cardinal Mooney at the Battle at the Beach.
Thursday night, however, service errors, receiving errors as the power of 6-foot-4 Texas commit Jordan Byrd (match-high 29 kills) were too much for Venice to overcome.
“It’s not about who is on the other side of the court,” Wheatley said. “It’s about us, and when you play like that, you’re not gonna beat many teams. As bad as we were playing, we still had a great shot to win Game 2.”
After going back-and-forth through the second set, Cardinal Mooney eventually pulled away as Madeline Carson rattled off three kills. A late rally sparked by a pair of kills and a pair of blocks by Paden Keller brought Venice to as close as 23-22, but another kill by Carson and a kill by Byrd held off the rally.
Trailing 2-0, Venice held a lead for the entire third set as Charley Goberville led the way with five kills and a block to bring the match to 2-1.
However, a quick start by Cardinal Mooney in the fourth set — including four kills by Byrd and an ace by Carson — gave the Cougars enough cushion to hold on.
Venice will finish its regular season next week as it plays at Lemon Bay and hosts Vanguard and Forest on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
“I don’t like the way our team came in with their mindset,” Wheatley said after the loss. “We have some tough games coming up.”
