ARCADIA — DeSoto County guard Nasir Gilchrist endured plenty of struggle as a freshman last year, both on and off the court.
Moving up to the varsity squad presented it's own challenges — learning the system and speed of the game along with trying to muscle your way into some playing time.
Outside of that, Gilchrist struggled to keep his grades up in the classroom and didn't finish the year with the team.
But as with many people around this time of year, he's put last year behind him and is beginning to flourish as a sophomore.
Using his past struggles as motivation, he's kept his grades steady and is leading the team with 15 points per game.
"He's playing lights out basketball," DeSoto coach Darrel Nicklow said. "He's starting to understand what he's capable of doing. He's penetrating and shooting the ball real well. I'm really proud of him because last year he flunked out. This year his grades are on track and he's doing everything the right way."
Gilchrist, aptly nicknamed "speedy", has provided a needed spark for the Bulldogs (2-8) in what has been an up and down first half of the season.
Despite being just 5-foot-5, 115 pounds, he plays much bigger than his frame. He can burn you with his athleticism, often leaping by defenders at the rim, or pick his spot and take the shot.
"Speedy's real good, he's clutch," junior guard Tony Blanding said. "For his size, he can get to the rack pretty good and he has a nice jumper. And he's got handles too now, he might sauce you a little bit too. He's put in the work and grown up a lot."
The game has slowed for Gilchrist since joining the team as a freshman.
The nerves have calmed and his confidence grows by the quarter, specially when he starts getting hot in a game.
"Last year was sort of a new beginning for me," Gilchrist said. "I was kind of scared then, but I'm warmed up now. (Last year) coach said I was a shooter and liked my shot so he put me on varsity. I give it my all and try to help my teammates as much as I can so we can get the 'W'."
Gilchrist says he plays his best in the press. Forcing turnovers and getting points in transition gets him going in a game. From there, his confidence level rises and the pick and roll with big man Kiemar Richardson begins to heat up as well.
"He can get any spot on the court once he starts believing in himself," Nicklow said. "He got a little selfish, but that's what we need. I didn't have a kid on the team shoot more than six times a game when we first started. He's shooting about 12-15 times a game now and I love it."
The Bulldogs entered the year knowing they would need production from their younger players after graduating eight seniors, leaving them with just two this year.
Gilchrist is just one of a handful of younger players stepping up. Juniors Ethan Redden, Blanding and Richardson as well as freshman Jamari Redding, who recently hit a 20-point career high, have stepped up as the team prepares for the second half of the season.
The Bulldogs feel they are better than their 2-8 record would suggest and are still gunning for a district title. As they proceed, their young core will be the key to their success.
"We have a lot of individual scorers, so everybody's still trying to get the feel of each other," Blanding said. "It's challenging dealing with us youngsters, everybody wants to be the star. Once we figure that out, we'll be good. We're looking to bounce back big time, we have to bounce back big time."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.