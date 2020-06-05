High school sports are getting back on schedule as the Sarasota County School District approved a four-phase return to action plan earlier this week, and Charlotte County released its protocols on Friday evening.
DeSoto County is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss its plan for bringing back athletics, Bulldogs athletic director Leigha Murphy said.
While Sarasota County has scheduled out four phases for returning to practice, Charlotte County teams will have access to weight rooms, no time limit for practices and the ability to use equipment starting in about a week and a half.
“Charlotte County threw us a bone,” Charlotte High head coach Wade Taylor said on the county’s protocols being less restrictive than the ones put out by Sarasota County. “This was the right thing to do. Kids need to get out of the house. Coaches need to get out of the house.
“We need to get eyes on our kids and we need to get ready for football.”
Both counties will hold their first summer practices of the year on June 15. All summer workouts are voluntary, but for football players it would be nearly impossible to play in the fall without practice.
Charlotte County’s protocols include: limiting groups to 10 people or less, washing equipment and uniforms after each use, no sharing water bottles, no use of the restroom or locker room, washing hands at the beginning and end of practice, cleaning the athletic facilities, complying with social distancing recommendations and temperature and wellness checks before practice.
While Sarasota County will be implementing all of these same measures, it also will be revamping its athletic endeavors at a much slower pace.
In Phase 1, which begins June 15 and lasts through June 26, players are limited to four outdoor one-hour workouts per week with no access to the weight room or equipment. Sarasota County coaches like John Peacock of Venice and Billy Huthman of North Port said they’ll mostly be restricted to getting re-acclimated to the heat and intensity of football in the summer.
“My biggest thing is safety,” Huthman said. “I want them to get acclimated again. In a perfect world you’d hope your kids are out putting the work in, but that’s not always gonna be the case.
“We’re gonna have to be inventive. We can’t use footballs and we can’t have any cones or anything out there. So we’ll have to use paint or something and focus on stretching and conditioning.”
Phase 2, which starts June 29 and runs through July 10, keeps much of the same restrictions, but adds one hour of weight room work.
Phase 3 (July 13-24), will allow up to three hours total of workouts per day.
The final phase, which begins on the first official day of fall practice — July 27 — will adhere to Florida High School Athletic Association guidelines.
All protocol for both counties will abide by the FHSAA rules and standards set by the Center for Disease Control. They can be evaluated and adjusted throughout the process.
“They’re gonna have to do stuff on their own in order to get ready, which makes it tough and a little different,” said Peacock when asked if the four-phase plan allowed for enough time to prepare physically for the fall. “It’ll be tough to build a team camaraderie like we have in the past, but we’re gonna introduce some things when we get back to normalcy to build that quickly.”
Sarasota County Schools also released two potential plans for returning to school in the fall on Friday.
In one plan, athletic travel will have to be approved. In the other, all travel for athletic and band members will be suspended.
However, these plans are drafts as they stand and will likely change by the time school begins — leaving athletic travel in Sarasota County up in the air until then.
“Hopefully it doesn’t come to that,” Peacock said of the possibility of suspending athletic travel. “I think everything is getting better, so by the time it’s time to play I think we’ll be on the upswing of everything.”
