NORTH PORT – Evan Crane will be missed by the North Port cross country program when he’s gone. Fortunately for the Bobcats’ faithful, Malia Hambrick is just getting started.
Hambrick, a freshman, finished second overall on her home course Saturday at the Region 4A-2 meet and will advance to the state meet next weekend.
Crane, a senior, picked it up and put it down to the tune of a new personal record in finishing sixth overall on the boys’ side, punching his own ticket to Tallahassee.
“I was trying to shoot for sub-15:30 and I believe I got it,” Crane said.
Indeed he did, clocking in at 15:29.78 in perfect running conditions: Overcast, cool yet humid, a slight breeze and a dry course, save for the typically heavy Florida morning dew. He eclipsed his previous best – and school record – by 18 seconds.
“This is perfect for me, personally,” Crane said. “I like the air nice and humid. It’s overcast, not too hot. This is perfect.”
Hambrick is not only a freshman, but she is running cross country for the first time in her life this season. She also posted her best time of the season, covering the five kilometers in 18:29.99.
Her process, fittingly, is a simple one.
“I like to look at the times of the other girls I’m running with and then I try to see where I’m at currently and then I set a goal to PR by, like, 10 seconds,” she said.
For someone new to the sport, North Port is the right place to get acclimated. As one of Southwest Florida’s top sites, it has played host to four significant events this year, including the past three weekends – the Tri-County Championships, last week’s district race and Saturday’s regionals.
“I think it helps a lot,” she said. “I know all the turns and where to kick and how to pace myself, because I know the course inside-out.”
Crane agreed the home-course advantage is a real one.
“Oh, it helps a whole lot because I really know where everything is,” he said. “Some people only get a few days or a few meets out of the year to come and check it out and we work on it a lot, especially before our meets.”
Now, headed to their first state meet, Crane said the course at Apalachee Regional Park will provide the type of challenge that cannot be simulated locally.
“It’s got a few hills but it’s a really nice place, though, a nice field,” he said. “The finish is downhill, too, so can get some really good speed going.”
Venice’s Benjamin Tary was the only other local qualifier for the state meet. He finished 16th overall with a time of 16:11.13 to nab the third and final at-large spot.
Region 3A-3: At Lakeland’s Holloway Park on Thursday, the Charlotte girls had an outstanding day, finishing fourth and advancing as a team to next week’s state meet.
Sophomore standout Ava Taylor led the way as she has all season, finishing 10th overall with a time of 20:40.80. Pointing alongside her were freshman Iris Harrison (20th, 21:21.00), junior Hanna Martin (31st, 22:30.90, senior Ambrea Hobbs (33rd, 22:32.50) and freshman Valerie Olarte (58th, 24:04.30).
Beyond the Charlotte girls was a lot of heartbreak. Port Charlotte’s Katrina Machado finished just two spots outside of qualifying as an at-large. On the boys’ side, Charlotte’s Alex Lincoln-Velez and Port Charlotte’s Lucas Van Scoy suffered a similar fate.
Region 2A-3: At Lakeland’s Holloway Park on Thursday, Lemon Bay’s girls and boys each advanced to next week’s state meet with seventh- and eighth-place finishes, respectively.
The Mantas’ girls team has been the area’s biggest surprise, competing down the stretch with a team almost entirely consisting of freshmen. On the Holloway course, a senior and sophomore crashed the ninth-grade party, which was led by freshman Mackenzie Martin’s 13th-place time of 21:02.00.
Senior Charlotte Carley (43rd, 22:50.80), freshman Erin Carley (48th, 23:28.20), sophomore Maliaya Long (53rd, 23:39.80) and freshman Jameson Dufer (54th, 23:46.90) gave Lemon Bay just enough points to edge Estero for the eighth and final automatic team berth.
On the boys’ side, senior Sean Perry finished fifth overall with a time of 16:52.00. senior Justin Brady (41st, 18:59.20), sophomore Ron Marquette (48th, 19:19.00), junior Brandon Van Buren (62nd, 19:56.80) and senior William Bliss (64th, 19:58.80) rounded out the Mantas scoring.
