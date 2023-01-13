For Charlotte Carley to be the lone senior on the Lemon Bay girls cross country team this season was to come full circle.
“I started running on this team with a very young team having only one senior,” Carley said. “So, coming from a very young team and then being able to lead a young team. … I was just so happy to see a very young team succeed and know that’s where I came from.”
The Mantas boasted a lineup of three freshmen – including sister Erin Carley -- a sophomore and the elder Carley. Together, they ran all the way to the Class 2A state meet.
Partially on the strength of that showing and mostly via her own, dogged determination, Carley earned a spot on the Valdosta State cross country team for the upcoming school year. She signed her letter of intent on Friday at Lemon Bay.
“Before I even got into high school I wanted to look into this school,” Carley said. “Starting my junior year, I was able to a hold of the coach and say, ‘Hey, I really want to run for you guys.’
“I just kept with it and it was the most amazing adventure to be able to go out of state, just travel, see new things and be a part of a new team,” Carley continued. “That was all I was looking forward to, not necessarily just running there, but the school.”
Valdosta State has a unique tuition structure that accepts the Florida Prepaid College Plan, allowing Carley to go out of state without having to fear out-of-state tuition costs.
It was something one of her older sisters, attending Florida State, told her about.
“It was something easier to afford and I started looking into their programs,” Carley said.
VSU’s offerings aligned with Carley’s desire to study pediatric psychology. With that end of the college experienced nailed down, all that remained was to convince Valdosta State to take her on as a cross country runner.
Over the years, Carley, in her words, stalked the team, tracking their times and seeing where her times put her in comparison.
“I was just keeping in my head, ‘Oh, my gosh, these girls are running these times,’” Carley said. “’Oh, if I was running this time now with them, this is where I would be on the team,’
“So it was just going back and forth and then my junior year I took a visit at the school and fell in love with the campus and everything about the town.”
At that point, she was still not allowed to make contact with the VSU coach. When the time came, she filled out the recruitment forms, then hopped on a Zoom call.
“We were expecting a 30-minute call and it was, like, an hour-and-a-half,” Carley said. “We just kept going back and forth.”
By the time she was able to make an official visit this year, Carley felt like she was visiting long-time acquaintances.
“I’m going into a new family,” she said. “They really raise a family with the team and I love seeing it.”
Carley will leave Erin behind, along with all the younger Manta runners, but she was grateful to have had the opportunity to compete with her sister this past season. When Erin expressed a desire to run cross country in middle school, Charlotte leapt at the opportunity to help coach the middle school team, eager to have her as a teammate when the time came.
“We started a little rocky because it’s one of those things were it’s like, you’re also my teammate,” she said. “We’re not sitting in our family’s house. I want you to learn from the coach. I can’t be your coach. You have to listen to him, stuff like that.
“She got the hang of it and she fell in love with it as much as I did,” she added. “It was a fun adventure.”
