Lemon Bay cross country runner Charlotte Carley, surrounded by family and Lemon Bay coaches, signed a letter of intent on Friday to run for Valdosta State next fall.

 Patrick Obley

For Charlotte Carley to be the lone senior on the Lemon Bay girls cross country team this season was to come full circle.

“I started running on this team with a very young team having only one senior,” Carley said. “So, coming from a very young team and then being able to lead a young team. … I was just so happy to see a very young team succeed and know that’s where I came from.”


