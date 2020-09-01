In a time where social distancing has become the goal both inside and outside the lines, it’s a sport without lines that may have the easiest time adjusting to the new normal of high school sports during a pandemic.
“Fortunately running is one of the easier sports to implement the new and changing COVID protocols. We’ve faced some minor inconveniences,” North Port girls’ cross country coach Jennifer Reed said. “As the season begins, the COVID protocols for meets will require more adapting than summer conditioning did.”
Teams across the state have been training for a few weeks now, with an onus on the athletes being a bit more independent — like bringing their own individual water bottles and masks to practice.
Coaches greet their athletes with contactless thermometers and symptom surveys. Athletes stretch and converse with masks on, and only take them off when they begin running.
“There’s a few extra safety measures we have to take at each practice, but none of them have hindered our training,” Port Charlotte head coach Ray Chumbley said. “In a way, I think it’s helped our athletes stay focused and push each other to get the most out of each practice because they know that the possibility of having it all taken away is very real and could happen at any time.”
Most coaches agree that the competition calendar looks pretty similar to a normal season, but they know the reality is anything but normal. Schools have had to scale back the amount of teams they can invite to a meet and are discussing the possibility of staggered starts to avoid contact at the starting line.
However, the most important change from a competitive standpoint will be the reduction in teams that qualify for the state tournament. Reaching the ultimate goal will be tougher in 2020, forcing the stronger programs like Lemon Bay and North Port to raise their game in order to reach states again.
“The state is talking about reducing the number of teams in the district and state meet, so we feel like just qualifying for both is our big goal,” Manta Rays head coach Joe Casale said.
Overall, the athletes are adjusting well and excited to be competing.
“My runners have responded very nicely to it,” Venice boys’ head coach Jason Potter said. “We wear the masks where we have to. It really hasn’t had an effect on my guys. I’m proud of them.”
Lemon Bay Boys
Coach: Joe Casale
2019 Results: State qualifiers — 21st of 32 in 2A, 2nd of 17 in District meet, 5th in Regionals
Key losses: Benjamin Tucker, Wade Wylie
Returning starters: Matt Finck, Thomas Blem, Sean Perry, Zach LeClair
Newcomers: Jake Perry, Justin Brady, Brennan Hedderman
Expectations: Despite losing a pair of key runners, the Manta Rays are young and hungry to return to the 2A state meet after a finishing second in districts in 2019.
“The teams in our district have a lot coming back,” Casale said. “I’d like to be top two in the district, and top four in the regional meet this year.”
Lemon Bay Girls
Coach: Tom Trelout
2019 Results: State Qualifiers – 20th of 31 in 2A, 3rd in District, 3rd in Regionals
Key Losses: None
Top Returners: Katelyn Ziarnicki, Sophia Cherniak, Kerri Matson, Charlotte Carley, Haylee Marsicovetere
Newcomers: TBD
Expectations: One of the youngest teams to qualify for states in 2019 returns their full roster. Tom Trelout likes his team’s dynamic, with leaders emerging at the top of the roster and new faces joining to add depth.
“We still are a young team,” Trelout said. “They’re all returning, and we haven’t had that in a little while. They’re a tight-knit group and they’ve gelled nicely.”
Charlotte Boys
Coach: Chris George
2019 Results: 14th of 17 in Districts
Key Losses: Brendan True, Jake Lille
Top Returners: James Stock, Charles Edwards, Simon Pettit, Caden Klossner, Noah Tatro, Christian Ortiz
Newcomers: Logan Sweet, Colin Keegan, Noah Love, Julian Ortiz, Aidan Tatro, Tyler Olby
Expectations: The majority of the Tarpons return, providing an opportunity for growth after a difficult finish in 2019. With the addition of five new freshman, the Tarpons are in wait-and-see mode.
“The boys are rebuilding this season but have a strong top six returning varsity squad,” said George. “We have young talent in the mix that have potential to make an impact. Their goal is to compete advance out of districts.”
Charlotte Girls
Coach: Chris George
2019 Results: State Qualifiers – 15th of 32 in 3A, 7th of 20 in Regionals, 4th of 13 at Districts
Key Losses: Mackenzie Flowers, Hannah Piacitelli, Micah Barnes, Kalyn Uebelacker
Top Returners: Aleecia Collins, Faith Winkler, Olivia Chapin
Newcomers: Soraly Uzcategui, Ambrea Hobbs, Hanna Martin
Expectations: Coach George’s team will need an influx of newcomers to provide depth after the Lady Tarpons lost four top runners from their state qualifying squad.
“The girls are up to the challenge to try to extend their five-year state meet streak as a team,” George said. “Led by Aleecia, the girls will continue to improve and race strong each week.”
Port Charlotte Boys
Coach: Ray Chumbley
2019 Results: 19th of 19 in Regionals, 6th of 17 in Districts
Key Losses: Joseph Bishop, Davin Wadsworth, Emmanuel Nelson
Top Returners: Tyler Wadsworth, Chandler Mault, Kauhner Mault, Brendan Flavin, Colby Bennett
Newcomers: Cole Beiner, Avery Gauthier
Expectations: A solid program looks to bounce back after a disappointing finish. With one of the top runners in the area in Tyler Wadsworth leading the way – along with the addition of a couple key freshman – optimism remains in Port Charlotte.
“The ultimate goal of any team is to qualify for the state meet, which was something we started talking about as early as last season,” Chumbley said. “To meet that goal, we’ll need some of our younger runners to step up.”
Port Charlotte Girls
Coach: Ray Chumbley
2019 Results: 13th of 17 at Districts
Key Losses: Haley Welgan, Angelina Marquez, Jaysen Goucher, Kendall Daprile, Gabbrielle Owens, Anallely Rodriguez, Kassidy Gaw
Top Returners: None
Newcomers: Kajsa Carlsen, Katrina Machado
Expectations: The Lady Pirates lost their entire 2019 team to graduation. Chumbley will enter at least two runners into competition this year, hoping both of his newcomers can advance to the postseason individually.
“Katrina Machado has been running local 5Ks in our areas for a few years and has done very well in them,” he said. “We’re really looking forward to seeing how she performs in the cross country world this season.”
North Port Boys
Coach: Phu Nyugen
2019 Results: 5th of 20 at Regionals, 3rd of 16 at Districts
Key Losses: Alvaro Amaya
Top Returners: Matthew Kodberg, Joseph Smith, Teage Elsey, Zachary Rathburn, Evan Crane, Cameron Turnberger
Newcomers: TBD
Expectations: The Bobcats bring back nearly all of their 2019 team. Along with Lemon Bay, they have the best chance to reach the state tournament and make some noise once they get there.
“Our goal is to place top 10 in states and break the school record for fastest team,” Nyugen said. “The training has been there. They know that they belong and they want to improve on that.”
North Port Girls
Coach: Jennifer Reed
2019 Results: 12th of 14 at Districts
Key Losses: Alexis Smith, Sarah Mendez
Top Returners: Hailey Doyle, Camila Sorrentino, Asia Blaszak, Abigail Ferrua, Aliya Schuler
Newcomers: Kaila Smith, Brielle Carty, Brenda Smith, Abigail Ramirez, Amber Turner, Hannah Goncalves
Expectations: The Lady Bobcats unveil a revamped roster with a lineup of five freshman joining a group of four seniors as North Port looks to improve off a slow season in 2019.
Venice Boys
Coach: Jason Potter
2019 Results: 10th of 20 at Regionals, 5th of 16 at Districts
Key Losses: Benjamin Sweiderk, Tyson Possehl
Top Returners: Alberto Teijelo, Preston Yealy, Calvin Sweiderk, Brian Williams, Michael Gaffney, William Martin
Newcomers: TBD
Expectations: The Indians look to improve upon last year, returning the majority of a team that finished in the top half of their region. They’ll once again be led by Alberto Teijelo, who is widely considered the best long distance runner in the area.
“He’s talented and he also has a drive,” Potter said. “When you have the talent to match the drive, it turns out to be pretty special. He’s looking good this year, he might even surpass some expectations.”
Venice Girls
Coach: Brenda Clark
2019 Results: 11th of 19 at Regionals, 8th of 14 at Districts
Key Losses: Jennifer Lukowski, Hannah Luff
Top Returners: Alyssa Crettol, Juliana Courville, Anne Myburgh, Alyssa Crettol, Rylee Volk, Emma Mogford
Newcomers: TBD
Expectations: Six of the top eight runners from a year ago return for Venice. Coach Clark hopes continuity and consistent training can help her team build on last season.
DeSoto County Boys
Coach: Julie Chidsey
2019 Results: Qualified for Regionals
Key Losses: Gabe Porter
Top Returners: Noel Maldonado, Jayme Moran, Lou Robles, Eduardo Maldanado, Fernando Delgado, Julian Villegas, Ricky Gonzalez, Cesar Maldonado
Newcomers: None
Expectations: Despite losing Porter, who ran No. 1 or 2 last year depending on the race, to graduation, the Bulldogs return nearly everyone else.
“The boys have set their own expectations of earning a spot in Tallahassee at the state meet this year,” said coach Julie Chidsey.
DeSoto County Girls
Coach: Julie Chidsey
2019 Results: Qualified for regionals and Lupita Manriquez became the first DeSoto County runner to make states.
Key Losses: Manriquez and Miriam Hernandez
Top Returners: Amelia Nieto, Priscilla De La Cruz, Jenny Mejia
Newcomers: Lizette Lugo
Expectations: No doubt the loss of Manriquez will be keenly felt. Now the Lady Bulldogs have a chance to see who will be the next to step up. Lugo, is a good story, returning to the team after a two-year absence.
“The girls team is wide open as they have yet to see what they are capable of,” said Chidsey. “But they know that you set your expectations high and then chase them. They are planning on an appearance at regionals and then seeing what happens from there.”
