After a couple of close calls the last two games, the winless DeSoto County High School football team suffered a tough 48-7 road loss to Cypress Lake (4-2) on Friday night in Fort Myers.
Senior Keimar Richardson had an outstanding game offensively and scored the only touchdown for the 0-8 Bulldogs.
First-year starting quarterback Shon Galloway was knocked out of the game in the second quarter by an illegal hit from a Panthers’ player who was later ejected.
DeSoto’s next game will be at home against Hardee at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.