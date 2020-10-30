After a couple of close calls the last two games, the winless DeSoto County High School football team suffered a tough 48-7 road loss to Cypress Lake (4-2) on Friday night in Fort Myers.

Senior Keimar Richardson had an outstanding game offensively and scored the only touchdown for the 0-8 Bulldogs.

First-year starting quarterback Shon Galloway was knocked out of the game in the second quarter by an illegal hit from a Panthers’ player who was later ejected.

DeSoto’s next game will be at home against Hardee at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

