RACHEL DALTON
Venice girls soccer, senior
The Venice girls soccer team has woken up over the past week — beating Riverdale, 8-1, in the regional quarterfinals and then North Port, 8-0, in the regional semifinals — and Rachel Dalton has played a big part in the domination.
The senior midfielder has thrived as a leader this year and she set the example with her play this past week — scoring three goals in the win to add to her total of 19 on the season.
Dalton is committed to play for Ave Maria University next year.
“Rachel has really come into her own on our team,” Venice girls soccer coach Gary Bolyard said. “Since changing our positional formation she has been very comfortable and confident in her role, as you can see in our results on the field.”
AIDEN BEECHY
Venice baseball, senior
There may be no position harder to earn than that of a starting pitcher for the Venice baseball team. The Indians typically carry just two-to-three go-to starters, and they tend to be upperclassmen.
Aiden Beechy waited his turn, and finally earned his first start — allowing one hit and no walks while striking out three over five scoreless innings — beating Fort Myers, 1-0 in the season-opener.
Beechy was called upon again on Friday allowing one hit and striking out one in one inning of action in a 9-4 win against Fort Myers.
“Great outing by Beechy,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said after Beechy’s debut. “He’s been very consistent. That guy has a very good change up.”
