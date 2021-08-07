PUNTA GORDA – After a year away, Midnight Madness return to Charlotte High early Saturday morning as several hundred spectators took in the Tarpon football team’s first practice in full pads.
It was roughly the 10th time the school has played host to the event, but it was second-year coach Wade Taylor’s first time overseeing it from the top, since COVID-19 wiped out last year’s event.
The Charlotte offense and defense went at each other in various drills during a two-hour practice that got chippy at times.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Taylor said. “It’s tough to control these guys’ emotions. Both groups (offense and defense) go at it all the time. They do know once you step off the field, you leave it here.”
In drills, the offensive line showed growth from May’s spring jamboree, while running back Troi McClary flashed elusiveness mixed with occasional power.
The highlight of the evening came in the second hour as the Tarpons broke down for 7-on-7 competition. For the most part, offense and defense battled to a draw, though Tarpon linebackers and corners occasionally came up with a big play.
Quarterback Mason Henderson also had a few big plays, displaying the ability to go vertical with precision.
“I’m impressed with our defense. Our defense can fly,” Taylor said. “We’ve got some late additions that are working out well, but I’m going to tell you right now I was pretty happy with Mason tonight. We’re taking a kid who has no game-time experience and every bit he can see with (7-on-7s) going fast just helps him.”
Charlotte will travel to Barron Collier on Aug. 20 for its preseason game before opening the regular season the following Friday at home against Island Coast.
