VENICE — The Green and White spring football game at Venice High always serves as a reminder of what’s to come.
The game, which also serves as a warmup for next week’s spring game, provided a brief glimpse of the new team early Friday evening.
The 2021 version of the game was a little different than others as Venice coach John Peacock and his coaching staff decided to have the first team offense face the first team defense, while the second teams spent time playing each other as well. Peacock also mixed in junior varsity players so that everyone could get some game action in.
“Sometimes it can be tough to get almost 200 players into a game, but we try to make sure all the players get to play and show what they can do,” Peacock said. “We thought this would give us a better chance to see how players respond when the coaches are not out there with them.”
Normally the Indians would divide the coaching staff with staff picking players. A few days are spent on a green team or white team and it culminates in a scrimmage more closely resembling a game. While this format is not entirely new, it was different.
“This did allow us to continue to work together as a unit while getting to know how players can accept signs or make their own adjustments,” Peacock said.
There were also a lot of new faces on the field for the Indians for multiple reasons. Most of the starting skill position players sat out the scrimmage and were on the sideline. Wide receivers Jayshon Platt, Keyon Sears and Myles Weston, along with running back Da’Marion Escort and transfer receiver Omari Hayes all sat out the game.
“We have had some really good practices and we know that those guys can play,” Peacock said. “We have been banging into each other a lot and there’s no need to get one of those guys banged up.”
The Indians have a newcomer at quarterback, as Ryan Browne has transferred in from Riverview. Browne, a rising senior who hasn’t been a part of the program long, showed command of the offense and made some strong throws to move the ball, but couldn’t sustain drives.
Peacock and his staff are used to breaking in a new quarterbacks, as this is the fourth new quarterback since Bryce Carpenter graduated after the 2017 season.
“Ryan is a lot like (last year’s transfer QB) Colin (Blazek) in that he can’t get enough of football and wants to gain the support and respect of his teammates,” Peacock said. “Those guys are cut from the same cloth.”
The Indians offensive line returns center Zach Allen, guard Michael Raney and guard John Kisgen. Riley Cleary and Matthew Peavley fit in well and gave the Indians some confidence in the offense. Austin Bray also transferred in and immediately filled the tight end role that has produced high-end talent and Division-I players.
Defensive end Damon Wilson, who has an offer list of a who’s-who in college football, spearheaded a defense that spent a lot of time in the offensive backfield.
Tackles Trenton Kintigh and Collin Adkins have also developed over the offseason and the improvement was noticeable as they put pressure on Browne on a consistent basis. Martin Ramos and Desavion Cassaway are also back — leading a linebacker corps that enjoyed the free space given to them by the line. In the defensive secondary, Elliot Washington and Sage Youtzy impressed.
Venice also got a solid performance from the kicking game as Kirill Kotov put most of his kickoffs in the endzone and made his field goals with ease. Punter Marek Houston also had a good showing after starting at shortstop on Wednesday night for the Indians baseball team in the regional semifinals.
“We were happy that we had guys make plays on both sides of the ball and the defense is ahead of the offense at this moment,” Peacock said. “We look forward to seeing what we have in our team next week and plan to use those matchups as a springboard into the summer.”
Venice will host a spring classic next Friday night at 6:30 with Lakeland playing Charlotte for a half, Venice facing Lakeland for a half, Charlotte versus Manatee for a half, and closing with Venice playing against Manatee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.