FORT LAUDERDALE — The Venice High football team knew it would have to play one of its best games of the season to get past St. Thomas Aquinas -- one of Florida's best teams.
The Indians, however, made a few costly mistakes — including a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown and a 100-yard pick-6 — that were too much to overcome in a 29-8 loss to the Raiders at Brian Piccolo Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
“We had opportunities and we didn’t convert,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “A lot of bad things happened. Our kids played hard though. I’m proud of them.
“I thought we still had a chance throughout the game. We could never get any real momentum. Every time we got down there we had a penalty. We had a 14-point swing. That blocked punt was a big deal.”
Venice (10-4) allowed St. Thomas Aquinas to score on a 2-yard run by Anthony Hankerson to open the game, but looked poised to respond.
Colin Blazek hit on his first three pass attempts and Venice picked up a key 4th down conversion at midfield — driving down to the Raiders 10-yard-line. However, the Indians eventually faced another 4th down and this time Blazek was sacked.
“It would have been a different ballgame if we would have done that,” Peacock said of scoring on the first drive.
The Raiders soon added on to their lead with a 70-yard drive to open up a 15-0 lead. Minutes later, Dallas Turner blocked a Venice punt and returned it 18 yards for a touchdown — stretching the lead to 22-0 with 5:08 to play in the second quarter.
The Indians appeared to find their rhythm as the second half opened.
Blazek threw to four receivers — Steffan Johnson, Jayshon Platt, Myles Weston and Keyon Sears — as Venice drove all the way down to the 2-yard-line.
Soon after, however, Blazek threw a pass into the end zone that was tipped up and intercepted by Isaiah Taylor, who returned it 100 yards for the touchdown — putting Venice down, 29-0, in the third quarter.
Venice would eventually get on the board on a 6-yard pass from Blazek to Weston Wolff, but that was all it would get as the Raiders held on for the win.
“Obviously we’re outmanned,” Peacock said. “We’re playing against a team that is South Florida All-Stars. Man our kids played hard. I promise you one thing. They might have a better roster, but their kids didn’t play hard like our kids did.
Key Plays: Venice not scoring on the first drive of the game allowed St. Thomas Aquinas to seize an early edge and control the game.
A 58-yard pass from Zion Turner to Antonio Spencer and a defensive pass interference allowed the Raiders to go up, 15-0.
Then, the Indians had the punt blocked for the touchdown, and went into the half trailing, 22-0.
Opening the second half with a pick-6 instead of a touchdown proved to be too much to come back from. Instead of trailing, 22-7, Venice found itself in a 29-0 hole.
Key Stats: Venice didn’t even bother trying to establish the run against the Raiders’ dominant front seven. The Indians ran the ball 14 times for 17 yards — with Blazek accounting for 9 yards on nine carries.
The Indians had trouble converting in the red zone, too.
Venice made it inside the 20-yard-line five times and scored just once.
The Indians did a solid job against Raiders' running back Anthony Hankerson, who ran 26 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Still, it didn’t matter much as the Raiders defense outscored the Indians by themselves.
What it means: The Indians’ season has come to an end at Brian Piccolo Memorial Stadium for the third straight year. The defense had one of its best showings in the series — allowing just 15 points all game as they kept Venice in the game.
Quote: “We accomplished a lot. It is what it is. There’s gonna be one team happy at the end of the day and I’m just proud of the kids.
“We come out here and beat a team 50-0 and sometimes I don’t feel good about it. Tonight, we lose and I feel good about it. I thought our kids played hard and were stacked up against the wall on several fronts there.” - Peacock
