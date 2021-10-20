All the kids in Peggy Rigell Desguin’s kindergarten classes knew their teacher was the bee’s knees.
Frank Desguin hears about his mother’s teaching style all the time.
“I loved Miss Peggy’s kindergarten,” Frank recounted someone once telling him. “It was the only place I can think of where we got to build a city out of cardboard and set it on fire."
Frank laughed at the memory.
“The lesson was fire safety with fire extinguishers and stuff like that,” Frank said. “She was just very practical about getting the message across. You could do things back then that you can’t do now, and she was a very down-to-earth and practical teacher.”
She also quite possibly was the most influential person in the creation of today’s girls sports scene in Charlotte County. For that reason – and for her wild success as an athlete during a time when women’s sports weren’t common – the late Peggy Desguin leads a group of six individuals and two teams into this week’s Charlotte High Hall of Fame induction.
Desguin, Jerry Voss, Nate Spears, Tom Hannon, Ariel James, Chris Conard as well as the 2010 and 2011 track and field teams will be honored during the Tarpons' home football game Friday against Fort Myers.
Peggy Rigell hailed from a much different Punta Gorda than the other inductees. Born in the 1920s when the city’s population barely scratched 1,500, she attended Charlotte High during World War II, graduating in 1946.
A four-year letter-winner in basketball, she helped the Tarpons to a district championship, three conference championships and was the captain of the 1946 Florida Class C state championship team. At the same time, she was a key member of the swim team, where Charlotte’s tiny squad stood toe-to-toe with the state’s larger schools en route to winning three consecutive South Florida Conference championships. She was a conference champion in six events and won a pair of silver medals in state competition despite swimming for a school that didn’t have its own pool.
In those days, the team practiced at the Hotel Charlotte Harbor, a grand edifice on the city’s waterfront. The hotel, located where the SpringHill Suites are today, burned to the ground in 1959.
After high school, she went to Florida State to study nursing, then continued her education at Duke. It was at home on winter break from Duke that she was stricken with a bout of appendicitis. Frank said there are several versions of what happened next when her boyfriend, Vic Desguin, visited her in the hospital.
“The story I’ve heard is he asked her, ‘Do you want to go back to school?’ and she said not really,” Frank said. “Then he said, ‘Will you marry me?’”
Vic and Peggy had five boys and a daughter. Not long after the third child arrived and the fourth one was on the way, she packed up the children and returned to Florida State for the summer to finish her degree. She would later add a masters.
Competitive swimming’s importance in the area fell away in the days after Hotel Charlotte Harbor’s destruction, but Desguin remained dogged in her pursuit to revive it. In 1969, she played a key role in the creation of an AAU swim club that competed at the Harbor Heights county swimming pool. With the passage of Title IX in 1972, she set her sights on getting the sport back into the high school.
“We always felt sorry for Dave Holt,” Frank said with a laugh, referring to Charlotte High’s athletic director during that time. “She would just not let it go. I can’t say she was in there every day, but I imagine she was in there at least two or three times a month letting him have it.”
Desguin was just 48 when she passed away in 1977. Despite her crusade to bring swimming back to Charlotte High, Frank said she never really shared how successful she had been as an athlete during her high school days. It was only later when one of Frank’s brothers was doing some research that the family learned just how successful their mother had been.
“We knew she played basketball, we knew that she was on the swimming team,” Frank said. “We had no idea how good she was because she didn’t talk about it. We had no idea how successful she or the teams had been.”
Her contributions to the county’s swimming programs is recognized with a marker at the South County Pool. Friday, the full scope of her accomplishments will honored at Charlotte High.
A look at Friday's other inductees:
Cris Conard: The 1984 alumnus was a three-year starter on the football team at linebacker, accumulating nearly 300 tackles while earning a spot on the 1983 FHSAA all-state team. He went on to play for Georgia Tech.
Tom Hannon: One of the founding members of the Tarpon Booster Club, Hannon is being recognized as a Contributor. His work with the football, basketball and wrestling programs' advertising campaigns has raised more than $250,000 over the past 20 years.
Ariel James: A 2002 alumna, James excelled in basketball as well as track and field. On the court, she amassed 1,108 points and grabbed 1,032 rebounds in a career that culminated with the 2002 district title. In the discus cage, she won two district titles, two regional titles and consecutive state titles. She joins sisters Nicky and Chelsia in the school Hall of Fame.
2010 and 2011 boys track: Led by Jerry Voss and Chris George, the Tarpon boys track and field squad dominated the state during a two-year span. The squad was led by its record-setting 4x800 relay team. The 2011 foursome of Anthony Borrego, Ryan Schnulle, Tyler Cardillo and Bryan Hilgar still hold the school record in the event. Anthony Pollizzi, Mike Bellamy and Chase Mylers also won individual titles during the two-year span.
Nate Spears: A 2003 graduate, Spears led the Tarpons to their first baseball district title in 15 years during his sophomore season. He batted over .360 for his prep career, landing on numerous all-area and all-state teams. He was drafted in the 5th round of the MLB draft by Baltimore and is currently the hitting instructor for the Greenville Drive in the Red Sox organization.
Jerry Voss: Over his 28-year career at Charlotte High, Voss coached football, basketball and track. He was a key member of former head football coach Binky Waldrop's staff. He coached the freshman basketball team and assisted with the varsity squad and in 2008 he was asked to head up the school's track and field squads. Under his guidance, the Tarpons won consecutive boys' state titles in 2010 and 2011.
