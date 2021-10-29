ARCADIA — The DeSoto County Bulldogs made quick work of Cape Coral’s Oasis High School Friday night in Arcadia, shutting them out 49-0.
DeSoto (5-3) had the game basically wrapped up by half time, taking a 42-0 lead over the Sharks (2-8).
The victory guarantees a winning season for DeSoto County and head coach Sam Holland in his first year leading the Bulldogs. DeSoto went winless in the 2020 season.
Both Blas Cervantes and Jalen Taylor scored in the first quarter, running over Oasis’ defense with ease.
In the second quarter, Michael Russ, Jakeemis Pelham, Lil Dreco Thompkins and Andy Garibay followed suit, each scoring on big runs.
DeSoto didn’t throw a single pass in the game.
The Oasis offense struggled against DeSoto’s defense and was clearly outmatched, reaching a first down only twice in the game — once because of DeSoto penalties, and near the end of the game when the defense was filled primarily with second-team players.
Their offense also never made it beyond their own 40-yard line.
In the second half, Jace Kellogg, replaced starter Layne Fullerton at quarterback for the Bulldogs.
Kellogg brought the score to 49-0 only five minutes into the third quarter with a touchdown run.
DeSoto could have had two other touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but both were called back due to penalties.
Despite a handful of penalties throughout the game, DeSoto’s dominating run game and defense were too much for the Sharks.
The win sets DeSoto up against longtime rivals the Hardee County Wildcats (4-5) next week.
Key plays: It was really a team effort for the Bulldogs success with the run game with seven different players scoring and earning big yards.
What it means: The Bulldogs are above .500 under new head coach Sam Holland after a dismal couple of seasons over the last two years.
Quote: “We distributed the ball to a lot of different guys tonight. We spread the field out and did some different things. The biggest thing is with this offense this is what we do. We’re going to enjoy this win tonight,” Sam Holland, DeSoto head coach.
