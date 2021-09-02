DeSoto County’s game at Fort Meade on Friday has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.
Bulldogs coach Sam Holland said his team’s seven-day contact tracing window began early enough this week that the team’s Sept. 10 date at Estero is still on.
“We had to cancel this one, but my hope, my plan, is we have an open date and we find someone for that week,” Holland said.
DeSoto County’s open date is Oct. 1.
The Bulldogs are coming off a season-opening 24-7 victory against Okeechobee. It has been the team's only action to date, since its Kickoff Classic game against Lake Placid was cancelled due to weather.
“I’m trying to get as many games as possible for these guys,” Holland said. “It’s important for these guys to gain as much experience as we can get them.”
It is the second cancellation this week for area football teams and the fourth in two weeks. Earlier this week, Lemon Bay’s game against LaBelle was cancelled due to contact tracing at LaBelle.
Last week, Venice and Port Charlotte each had opponents that entered protocol. Venice’s game against Cardinal Gibbons was rescheduled for next month. Port Charlotte has an Oct. 15 open date, but nothing has been scheduled.
The DeSoto County volleyball team has also shut down this week due to COVID-19. Its scheduled match at Sebring was postponed, but if all goes well, the Bulldogs' date with Lemon Bay on Tuesday could go on as scheduled.
