The DeSoto County football team became the second local squad to prematurely shut down its season, announcing on Wednesday that its playoff game this Friday against Rockledge is canceled.
North Port High announced last week it would be canceling its season. As of now, no other area team has announced cancellations. However, a pair of teams have rescheduled this week -- with Charlotte moving its game with East Lee County to its home field and Lemon Bay pushing its home game against Lake Placid to Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs suited up less than 25 players throughout the season as they went 0-9 playing primarily underclassmen. Following a 62-0 loss to Hardee last week, coach Bumper Hay said some players chose to “packing it in,” leaving him with about a dozen players.
“We just didn’t have enough,” Hay said. “We had some parents concerned because we have so many young kids and Rockledge has 11 D-I commits. Parents were concerned about their kids’ safety.
“And we have an 0-9 team going to play a state championship caliber team. It’s hard to keep guys motivated. Basketball season has started up.”
The Bulldogs and Bobcats are far from the only teams in Florida to call it quits on their seasons — with 17 other schools also canceling, according to Hay.
“The (Florida High School Athletic Association) was giving us a hard time about (dropping out of the state series),” Hay said. “But I said, ‘C’mon, all these other teams have done this and you’re gonna penalize us?’
“We haven’t had practice all week, either, and they want us to take an 0-9 JV team to play a state championship contender. The outcome probably isn’t gonna be great.”
