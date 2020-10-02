DeSoto County’s struggles continued on Friday night with a 47-0 loss on the road at Lake Gibson.
The undermanned Bulldogs fell to 0-4 on the year as they were shutout for second week in a row and third time this season.
Lake Gibson (2-1), which earlier this season posted an 82-0 victory over Haines City, had a 20-point first quarter and entered halftime with 41-point lead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.