DeSoto County’s struggles continued on Friday night with a 47-0 loss on the road at Lake Gibson.

The undermanned Bulldogs fell to 0-4 on the year as they were shutout for second week in a row and third time this season.

Lake Gibson (2-1), which earlier this season posted an 82-0 victory over Haines City, had a 20-point first quarter and entered halftime with 41-point lead.

