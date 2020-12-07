DeSoto County High School has relieved former head football coach Bumper Hay of his position, the school confirmed Monday.
Hay posted compiled a 13-18 over three seasons. His tenure as head coach began in 2018 with a 7-4 season in which the Bulldogs snapped a playoff drought. He then led the team to a 6-4 finish in 2019.
This year, however, was a far cry from Hay’s first two years on the job.
DeSoto County finished 0-10 and canceled its playoff game against Rockledge for “safety concerns” voiced by parents, Hay said at the time.
“I thought we were building something,” Hay said of his dismissal from the program. “We came in our first year after they had a few down years and we went 7-3. Last year we went 6-4 and we were fairly young because we only had four seniors.
“That was the reason we scheduled what we did, because we had a lot of returners and thought we’d be a pretty good team for 5A football.
"We wanted to be ready for the playoffs, because we didn’t think we’d have an issue with that with the returners we thought we’d have. When you schedule teams like that and end up with sophomores and freshmen, it makes it kinda tough.”
DeSoto County played several top-tier area teams including Charlotte, Port Charlotte, Clewiston, Lake Gibson, Lemon Bay and Hardee — losing all of those contests in blowout fashion.
Those games might have been closer if more of the 2019 Bulldogs stayed around for 2020.
Several impact players from last year — quarterback Tony Blanding, running back Jakeemis Pelham, linebacker Nelson Daniels, and cornerback Ethan Redden — all transferred away, and some others didn’t meet eligibility requirements.
That left Hay and the Bulldogs with about 25 total players (primarily underclassmen) between junior varsity and varsity to create a team.
DeSoto County High School principal Dr. Joshua White said that the school chose to go in a different direction because it is a priority to have the football coach be a full-time employee of the school. Hay works professionally as an engineer for his company based in Arcadia -- Hay Engineering.
“There were a variety of things that were taken into consideration,” said White, who is in his first year as principal at DeSoto County. “There were other academic changes we wanted to make as well, but with COVID we sort of had to go in a different direction as far as teachers and programs. There were some things that couldn’t take place.
“Now that football season is over, I do have a new superintendent (former DeSoto football coach Bobby Bennett) and he is supportive of us doing things differently with athletics.”
White said the school does not have its next coach selected yet, but will make a job posting within the next week.
Hay first joined the DeSoto County coaching staff back in 2005 as an assistant. He took on different roles over the years, eventually becoming the offensive coordinator and helping the Bulldogs win a district title in 2014.
After taking four years off to coach his sons in youth football, Hay returned in 2018 as the head coach — winning seven games and taking the team to the playoffs.
“That first year, those kids had never won more than two or three games,” Hay said. “We went out and won seven and had a chance to win the district championship. But they made the playoffs and none of those kids had done that before.”
Hay said he does not expect to remain a part of the football team in any capacity moving forward. The former Bulldog player has already received interest from other area coaching staffs, and said he intends to pursue those opportunities.
As far as DeSoto County goes, Hay said the team will need a coach that’s allowed to stick around without fear of losing his position.
“I think it’s gonna take some consistency,” said Hay. “Turnover over is never good. Take for example, Binky (Waldrop) retiring after 21 years (from Charlotte High). If you look during those 21 years, there were some years where Charlotte was down, but the administration stuck with him through it, and it paid off. They made a state semifinal. They went to a couple regional finals.
“When you commit to a coach, kids get used to it. Parents get used to it. People realize the coach not only knows what he’s doing, but he has some control. Little John’s parents can’t go complain and then the next day the coach doesn’t have a job. That puts a coach in a bad situation when you’re never sure if you ticked off the wrong parent.”
