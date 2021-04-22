ARCADIA — Back when DeSoto County was 1-12, Bulldogs coach Brady Anderson was seeking a spark and jokingly suggested the players cut off their sleeves.
When he saw his players were taking the suggestion a little too seriously, he amended it — should DeSoto County rattle off a win streak, maybe the sleeves could come off at that point.
As the season progressed, that hot streak indeed coalesced. The Bulldogs won eight of their next nine games and were having enough fun that Anderson thought the sleeves thing had been forgotten.
It was not.
Perhaps in a Senior Night tribute to Marshall Blosser and Logan Adams, the team’s sleeves came off. Unfortunately, so did the Bulldogs’ gloves as DeSoto County committed costly errors and lost to Avon Park, 10-7.
“I think we threw well. Defense hurt us and you know, statistically it looks like we hit well, but we had a lot of strikeouts with the bases loaded,” Anderson said. “That type of hitting with runners in scoring position, we’ve got to be a little bit better than that.”
DeSoto County trailed 2-0 after a pair of unearned Avon Park runs when the Bulldogs loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the second. They came away empty as Avon Park pitcher Josh Regino struck out the side.
Later, DeSoto County trailed 4-3 when Dalton Hill’s single brought in Jace Kellogg with a game-tying run and loaded the bases once more. Reliever Kaden Bryant retired the next two Bulldogs batters to end that threat.
Despite mounting errors giving life — and runs — to Avon Park, DeSoto County hung with the team that defeated it earlier in the season in a 10-0, one-hit showing. When Austin Evans ripped a two-run double to the gap in left-center field in the fifth inning, the Bulldogs led, 7-5.
Avon Park scored an unearned run in the sixth, then broke through for four runs in the seventh, aided once more by a Bulldog error.
Evans had a pair of hits in emergency duty. He came in after Adams took a pitch off his left knee in the third inning. Jace Kellogg, Dalton Hill and Blosser also collected two hits while Will Joens drove in a pair of runs on a third-inning base hit.
The two teams combined for 10 errors and seven hit batsmen and each stranded 12 runners. DeSoto County (9-14) will close out the regular season on Friday at home against Bishop Verot before playing host to Bayshore in the first round of the District 4A-12 tournament on Monday.
While the outcome was not ideal, Anderson said DeSoto County’s growth since the first time it faced Avon Park was apparent.
“Overall, we hit well and pitched well, but just couldn’t make plays behind us,” he said. “I think you can look back at the first game and see tonight we gave it to them. … Clean up the defense I think we’ll be OK.”
Anderson was mum on the future of the team’s jerseys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.