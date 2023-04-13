Imagine struck for four runs in the top of the first inning and rode the pitching of Alexis Pereira to a 5-2 victory at Port Charlotte on Thursday night.
The Sharks did all their damage in the first inning with two outs. Joseph Standford doubled to left, then scored on Andrew Hester’s single to the same side. After Hunter Call was hit by a pitch, Cooper Boggess roped a double to right, scoring Hester.
Kayden Davidson’s infield single to second scored Call and Boggess for the 4-0 advantage. Imagine scored its other run in the fourth when Jacob Lombard walked, moved to second on an error, to third on Eriq Master’s sacrifice bunt, and scored on a wild pitch.
Meanwhile, Pereira cruised through six innings, scattering two hits and two walks before being charged with a pair of unearned runs in the seventh, courtesy two of Imagine’s three errors on the night.
In the end, Pereira permitted just three hits and struck out six.
Adrian Nina drove in both runs for Port Charlotte during that seventh-inning rally with a single to right field.
The victory forged a season series split between the two teams and gained Imagine a measure of revenge for being no-hit by the Pirates in their first meeting. The Sharks improved to 10-6 heading into tonight’s showdown with city rival North Port.
Port Charlotte slipped to 8-9 ahead of its Friday road trip to IMG Silver.
Out-of-Door 4, Venice 2: At Sarasota, Venice’s losing streak reached four games with another tough setback against a highly ranked opponent.
ODA (14-6) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings. That was all Florida SouthWestern State commit Luke Geske needed as he pitched into the seventh inning against Venice, allowing six hits and two runs.
Venice got its runs in the seventh when Jackson Lucas and Carter Cox delivered a pair of one-out singles to chase Geske. Facing reliever Jack Hobson, Nick Dunn drew a walk to load the bases.
David Dubrule’s groundout scored Lucas, then Jon Embury followed with an RBI single.
The loss dropped Venice to 10-10. The Indians will try to snap their streak tonight against Sarasota at CoolToday Park in the opening game of the Mizuno Invitational.
SOFTBALL
DeSoto County 12, SW Florida Christian 1: At Arcadia, Kaylie Rhoden hurled her second two-hitter of the week as the Bulldogs ended Southwest Florida Christian’s four-game winning streak.
SWFC couldn’t get the ball out of the infield until the third inning and got their two hits in the fourth to avert the shutout.
The Bulldogs scored five times in the first on just two hits – one of them of the infield variety – along with a pair of free passes, a hit batsman and three errors. DeSoto picked up two more runs in the second inning and another five in the third put the game away.
Jessica Rodriguez had her second 3-for-3 game of the week with two singles and a triple. She scored once and drove in four. Daysha Izaguirre went 2-for-2, drove in two and scored three times as the Bulldogs banged out 10 hits in four innings.
DeSoto bumped its record to 13-6, winning for the sixth time in their last seven games, including three in a row. The Bulldogs will travel to Fort Myers next Thursday for a rematch.
Port Charlotte 13, Oasis 6: At Cape Coral, the Pirates snapped a nine-game losing streak by earning the season series sweep against Oasis.
Lily MacGregor and Jaylin Pinedo homered for Port Charlotte, which broke open a 7-5 contest with a six-run seventh inning to seal the victory.
Mickey Coslor went 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Gia Greaves drove in three runs. Pinedo went 3-for-3 and added a double as the Pirates pounded out 13 hits.
Pinedo and Greaves combined for the win in the circle, and though they gave up six runs only two were earned.
The win was just what Port Charlotte (2-14) needed heading into Monday’s home showdown with Evangelical Christian, the state’s No. 44 team.
Venice 10, Braden River 4: At Venice, after falling in a 3-0 hole, the Indians pounced on the overmatched Pirates and raced to a win in the later innings.
Braden River inched out to its early lead with solo runs in each of the first three innings, but Venice turned the tide in the bottom of the third. KK Smith’s two-run single capped a three-run outburst to knot the game.
Venice repeated the three-run spree in the fifth, with Smith again delivering a two-run single to push the Indians’ lead to 6-3.
Four runs in the sixth put the game away.
Myah Purdy went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two runs batted in as Venice collected 12 hits. Purdy also swiped three bases for Venice, which stole seven as a team.
Layne Preece and Bailee Riggins teamed up in the circle to pick up the win. Just one of Braden River’s runs was earned as the duo struck out seven.
The win pushed Venice back above .500 at 9-8 heading into tonight’s showdown with Evangelical Christian, the state’s No. 44-ranked team.
North Port 13, Island Coast 0: At North Port, Jewelie Vanderkous tossed her third abbreviated no-hitter of the season as North Port bludgeoned the Gators for the second time this year.
Vanderkous went five innings this time after no-hitting the same Gators for three innings during a 20-0 victory earlier this season. She walked one and struck out 12.
At the plate, Rachael Harris homered, Cailline Kelly doubled twice and Kaitlin Kohlenberg collected three hits, including a double. North Port totaled 10 hits and took advantage of nine Island Coast errors.
North Port (9-8) will return to action Tuesday at Lemon Bay.
Lemon Bay 12, Cardinal Mooney 1: At Sarasota, Mackenzie Vaughan dominated on the mound while the Mantas cranked out a 10-hit attack to crush the Cougars in five innings.
Nyah Carson tripled and Abby Matheny doubled for the Mantas, who improved to 10-5 on the season. Taylor Jones achieved the rare feat of driving in two runs and scoring twice while going 0-for-0 at the plate. Both times, she successfully reached base on sacrifice attempts to drive in the runs, then came around to score.
In going the distance Vaughan scattered four hits and a walk while striking out 13.
Lemon Bay returns to action tonight at home against Southeast.
