Imagine struck for four runs in the top of the first inning and rode the pitching of Alexis Pereira to a 5-2 victory at Port Charlotte on Thursday night.

The Sharks did all their damage in the first inning with two outs. Joseph Standford doubled to left, then scored on Andrew Hester’s single to the same side. After Hunter Call was hit by a pitch, Cooper Boggess roped a double to right, scoring Hester.


   
