The season two debut of the Sam Holland Show featured a DeSoto County football coach who has much higher expectations for the Bulldogs than he did a year ago.
"It's like Christmas Day," Holland said. "You're unwrapping all these gifts and they're excited, the coaches are bouncing around. You know, now it's finally time to get paid."
There are plenty of reasons why he's thinking that way.
After a winless 2020 season, DeSoto County rebounded to a 6-3 season against a carefully crafted independent schedule. The Bulldogs' stirring 14-8 win at Hardee proved the team was on the right track, and everything the team has been doing since has continued the surge.
First, the team took to its new weightroom with passion. To a man, the Bulldogs are stronger than a year ago. Also, the good vibes at the end of the season paid off in attracting more players. A team that had just 18 players at the end of 2020 had more than 50 during spring practice.
The numbers remained strong on Monday as Holland and the Bulldogs' coaching staff cranked up its ire for missteps in between the lighthearted banter that had been a trademark in the earliest days of 2021.
"The biggest thing right now is we're looking for our leaders," Holland said. "We're looking for maturity to grow out our offensive and defensive lines. All the ingredients are here to have a special year, but the difference in playing at a level we want to be at is leadership."
