Sun preps logo

Desoto County hasn’t ever been considered a “tennis school,” but times are changing for the Bulldogs. The boys tennis team continued its undefeated season, running their record to 5-0 with a 7-0 win at Port Charlotte and a 6-1 win at Booker. Their match record is now 32-3.

The only match loss for DeSoto was by their No. 1 player, Ezra Moreno, who faced a very strong Booker ace. Moreno, who last year was a Daily Sun All-Area team member, is now 9-1 for the season and matched his total wins from last season. Moreno had a good week, considering he was also inducted into the National Honors Society along with four other tennis players. Between the two teams, the Bulldogs have 10 of their 16 players in the NHS.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments