Desoto County hasn’t ever been considered a “tennis school,” but times are changing for the Bulldogs. The boys tennis team continued its undefeated season, running their record to 5-0 with a 7-0 win at Port Charlotte and a 6-1 win at Booker. Their match record is now 32-3.
The only match loss for DeSoto was by their No. 1 player, Ezra Moreno, who faced a very strong Booker ace. Moreno, who last year was a Daily Sun All-Area team member, is now 9-1 for the season and matched his total wins from last season. Moreno had a good week, considering he was also inducted into the National Honors Society along with four other tennis players. Between the two teams, the Bulldogs have 10 of their 16 players in the NHS.
The Lady Bulldogs tennis team suffered their first defeat of the season, 5-1, at Booker and are 4-1 for the season. Both the boys and girls tennis teams will host Lake Placid on Tuesday while the girls will travel to Port Charlotte on Thursday.
The baseball team was shutout twice last week, wearing the collar at Lemon Bay (10-0) and Fort Meade (9-0). The Bulldogs beat Lake Placid, 3-1, behind the strong pitching of Corbin Gilmore, who went the distance fanning eight along the way. They still have a lighting issue on their home field and will be on the road again this week: Tuesday at Cypress Lakes and Friday at North Port.
The softball team edged Fort Meade, 7-6, but then lost at Lemon Bay, 9-0, and at Lake Placid, 11-4. It will take a 2-3 record on the road to Oasis on Thursday night.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.