For the first time this season, the DeSoto County teams had an aggregate sub-.500 week.
This, after twice going undefeated.
The only team to break .500 this past week was the girls basketball team, which had wins over Sebring and Avon Park sandwiched around a loss at North Port. For the second straight week, Lazaiya Kinville totaled 50 points, keeping her season average at 17 points per game. Her personal run of 10 straight points turned around the win against Avon Park. DeSoto trailed by 11 points at the half and came out with a 12 point win. The Lady Bulldogs now have the best record among DeSoto winter sport teams at 7-2.
Another three game week began Monday when the Port Charlotte Pirates traveled to Arcadia. Tuesday, Hardee will be in town followed by Venice on Thursday.
The boys basketball team had a game at Hardee canceled by the Wildcats because of a team matter. The Bulldogs lost their only other game of the week to a very good Sarasota team, 85-52. They will hit the court at Lake Placid on Thursday, then host Mulberry on Friday night. They will also play a rare Saturday game at home against Lemon Bay with tip off at 4:30 for the JV and 6pm for the varsity.
The girls soccer team struggled in vain to break into the win column as they lost to Charlotte, Hardee and Okeechobee. They will be home Tuesday against Avon Park.
The boys soccer team split their two games, winning at Port Charlotte 9-1 before losing at Booker 3-1. In their win, Chunco Gutierrez played a part in seven of the nine goals, with a hat trick and four assists. Three of his assists went to Samy Etienne, who also had a hat trick. Their season record is now 6-2-1. They will travel to Lake Placid on Tuesday and be home Thursday to face Hardee. It will be their final home game until Jan. 10.
