Friday the 13th doesn’t appear on the calendar until next month, but for the DeSoto County girls basketball and boys soccer teams, it came a month early as both teams suffered their first defeat on Friday the 2nd.
The boys soccer team moved to 6-1-1 on the season after beating Lemon Bay 5-1 to avenge their only regular season loss from last season. They shutout Sebring 8-0 in just over a half of the game played as the mercy rule kicked in. On Friday, they traveled to Mariner and were beaten 2-0. Including preseason games, the Bulldogs had been riding a 10-game non-losing streak. The Bulldogs were at Port Charlotte on Monday in a rematch of DeSoto County’s 12-2 win earlier this season and will travel to Booker on Thursday.
The 5-1 girls basketball team downed Lemon Bay 62-33 behind Lazaiya Kinville’s 23 points in the first of three games last week. Kinville led the team with 18 points against Lake Region on Thursday in their 56-55 win. It was her final point that was the difference as she buried a free throw with under 10 seconds remaining to escape with the win.
The Lady Bulldogs’ nine-game (including preseason) winning streak came to an end when the Charlotte Tarpons traveled to Arcadia and came out with a convincing 59-36 win. DeSoto attempted to get back on the winning track with a home game Monday against Sebring, another one-loss team. Thursday, they will be at North Port for a rematch with the Bobcats after a 48-41 win three weeks ago. They will finish their three-game week on Friday with a home contest against Avon Park.
The girls soccer team lost their first match of the year to Lake Placid, 4-1. The Bulldogs were at Charlotte on Monday night but will return home Thursday and Friday with Hardee and Okeechobee coming to town.
The boys basketball team got into the win column with two victories following a season-opening loss. On Monday, they beat Bishop Verot 58-45 behind Lil’Dreco Tompkins and Jamari Redding’s double -doubles. Tompkins scored 21 with 10 rebounds and Redding had 20 points with 12 boards.
On Tuesday they stopped Fort Meade 61-45 with three players recording double-doubles. Tompkins had 13 points with 12 boards and Redding scored 12 points and led the team with 14 rebounds. The third member of the double-double club was Marquell Summers who topped all scorers with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Robert Carter added 13.
The Bulldogs will faced long time rival Hardee on the road Monday night but return home Thursday to face Sarasota.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.