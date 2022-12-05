Sun preps logo

Friday the 13th doesn’t appear on the calendar until next month, but for the DeSoto County girls basketball and boys soccer teams, it came a month early as both teams suffered their first defeat on Friday the 2nd.

The boys soccer team moved to 6-1-1 on the season after beating Lemon Bay 5-1 to avenge their only regular season loss from last season. They shutout Sebring 8-0 in just over a half of the game played as the mercy rule kicked in. On Friday, they traveled to Mariner and were beaten 2-0. Including preseason games, the Bulldogs had been riding a 10-game non-losing streak. The Bulldogs were at Port Charlotte on Monday in a rematch of DeSoto County’s 12-2 win earlier this season and will travel to Booker on Thursday.


