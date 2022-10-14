ARCADIA – The DeSoto Bulldog football game Friday night looked like a Big Ten football game from yesteryear.
DeSoto and Booker Tornadoes beat each other up in the trenches, but it was the Bulldogs who climbed out at the end, 15-7.
The only score of the first half came on a 1-yard plunge by Ahmad Hunter for the Tornadoes, capping a 38-yard drive with 1:55 left in the first quarter. From there, the teams battled for field position, while several penalties helped to keep drives alive.
Braden Moran recovered a fumble at the Booker 48 with 2:28 left in the half, but the Bulldogs couldn’t move the ball. Shon Galloway halted the Tornadoes’ last drive of the first half with a red-zone interception.
A lightning delay and heavy downpour at halftime delayed the second half for nearly an hour.
Once the game resumed, the two teams continued their tug-of-war up front. Eventually, Andy Garibay ripped off a 34-yard run down to the Booker 10 and Tocarrum Brown took it the rest of the way to knot the score at 7-7 with 5:07 remaining in the game.
Justin Felty then picked off a tipped pass and brought it to the Booker 1. Garibay took it the final yard for the touchdown, then tacked on a two-point conversion to all but seal the win with 22 seconds left to play.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.