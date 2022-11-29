ARCADIA — Before the girls basketball game at Desoto County on Tuesday, Lemon Bay coach Jason Jones wanted to see his young team improve in several areas.
“We need to take care of the ball, limit our turnovers and play more together. We’ve got to box out better and rebound and grow as a team,” Jones said.
After the game Jones said, “I didn’t see any of that tonight.”
DeSoto County, behind Lazaiya Kinville’s 23 points, outrebounded and generally outplayed Lemon Bay throughout Tuesday’s 62-33 victory over the Mantas.
“In the first half we got out rebounded 28-4,” Jones said. “We had some passes that they stole and our girls need to know you can’t make passes like that against a team that is so athletic like DeSoto.
“Ardine (DeSoto coach Primus) had them ready to play tonight,” Jones continued. “They’re tough and we need to be more physical. We will get way better.”
Lemon Bay is a young team with a roster peppered with freshmen and sophomores. The Mantas had 11 first half fouls to the Bulldogs’ five as DeSoto went to the line 20 times to the Mantas’ four.
The Mantas trailed by a manageable 10 points late in the first half. Kinville hit a pair of free throws and with 1.5 seconds remaining in the first half, she buried a 3-point basket to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 36-21.
“We were chasing (Kinville) around all night and we couldn’t catch her,” Jones said. “They can extend a lead so quickly.”
Taylor Orris led the Mantas with 15 points, scoring eight of the team’s first 10. When Orris was shutout in the second quarter, Maya Collins stepped up with six of the team’s 11 second-quarter points.
Zeri Tyler scored 18 points while sister Yahri Tyler chipped in with eight, all in the first half.
“We did a lot of running in practice yesterday and didn’t even touch a ball for most of the practice,” Kinville said. “We have to be able to force other teams to play our faster paced game.”
Primus confirmed Kinville’s explanation.
“We did a lot of running, we are working on conditioning. We don’t want conditioning to be the reason for holding us back,” Primus said. “Once we figured out their give and go, we were able to out rebound them and things opened up for us and we could pretty much run the court on them. Lazaiya had a slow start and once she realizes that she is ‘the one’ and starts shooting and that opens up our other wings.”
The Bulldogs will play host to Charlotte on Friday night. Charlotte is coming off a win at North Port on Tuesday night.
“We have a big game with Charlotte Friday and we know we have to be able to run with them,” Primus said. “They are a good team and our girls have been looking forward to playing them all week. We want to see how we match up with one of the best teams in the state.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Port 74, Lakewood Ranch 43: At Lakewood Ranch, Eli Lubsey had 23 points, 11 rebounds and five assists as the Bobcats pulled away for the easy road win.
The Bobcats (3-0) have scored at least 70 points in a three of their wins this season, allowing no more than 47 points to any foe. North Port returns home Friday to play Port Charlotte.
DeSoto County 61, Fort Meade 45: At Lake Meade, Marquell Summers led four Bulldogs in double figures with 17 points as DeSoto County improved to 2-2.
Three Bulldogs recorded double-doubles. Lil’Dreco Tompkins had 13 points and 12 rebounds while Jamari Redding had 12 points and 14 rebounds. Summers had 10 rebounds.
Robert Carter added 13 points as DeSoto County won on back-to-back nights. Monday, the Bulldogs defeated Bishop Verot, 58-48. Next up is a road trip to Out-of-Door Academy on Friday.
