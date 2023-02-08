It’s been said by those in the sports world that it is really hard to beat a team three times in a season let alone four times.
It is also well known that if you let a weaker team stay close and hang around, they have a good chance of beating you.
Both of those adages played out in the DeSoto County 60-48 win over arch rival Hardee in the District 4A-11 quarterfinal game. The Bulldogs have owned the Wildcats this season beating them three times by an average of 21 points in each victory.
They scored their season high of 93 in a win over Hardee so the first round of district play should have been a walk in the park for the Bulldogs.
Robert Carter drained a three-pointer on the first shot of the game and the Bulldogs were ready to take care of business.
The only thing was business wasn’t very good. The Bulldog offense just wasn’t there and the Wildcats managed to trail by just three at the end of one.
DeSoto let Hardee stay close and hang around and it nearly came back to haunt them. The Wildcats took the lead 15-13 at the 5:40 mark in the second quarter and never trailed for the rest of the half as the teams went into the locker room tied at 26.
DeSoto’s coach Darrel Nicklow lit a fire at halftime telling the team.
“Don’t let this be your last game," he said. "This would make their season if they could beat us. That team has heart and will fight us all the way to the end.”
The rejuvenated Bulldogs scored the first 6 points in the second half on their way to a 9-1 run.
When the Wildcats cut the lead to just 4 due to some poor shooting by the Bulldogs, DeSoto senior guard Shon Galloway went on a personal 6-0 run to boost the lead back to ten at 41-31.
A five-point lead entering the final quarter jumped to 12 as the Bulldogs outscored Hardee 19-12. Hardee had two players hit double figures with Phoenix Romeo and Wyatt Rowland both scoring 11.
Leading the Bulldogs was senior Carter with 17 followed by Jerry Bonnane at 14 and Galloway with 12.
The Bulldogs upset the No. 2 seed Booker Tornadoes 59 to 56 on Wednesday night and will advance to the finals against Lake Placid on Friday.
