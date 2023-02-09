DeSoto captain Joan Gamez

DeSoto captain Joan Gamez shoots the ball past three Dunedin defenders to score the Bulldogs’ second goal in the 5-0 win to advance to the regional semifinals on Saturday.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE KNAPP

ARCADIA - The DeSoto County soccer team overcame a sluggish first half to explode in the second half of their regional quarterfinal game with 4 goals to take a 5-0 win over visiting Dunedin.

Andri “Bolita” Vargas scored the only first half goal at the 21 minute mark. His 25th goal of the season broke the DeSoto scoring record that he set last week in the district finals. Nine minutes into the second half the Bulldogs struck again.


