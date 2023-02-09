ARCADIA - The DeSoto County soccer team overcame a sluggish first half to explode in the second half of their regional quarterfinal game with 4 goals to take a 5-0 win over visiting Dunedin.
Andri “Bolita” Vargas scored the only first half goal at the 21 minute mark. His 25th goal of the season broke the DeSoto scoring record that he set last week in the district finals. Nine minutes into the second half the Bulldogs struck again.
Senior captain Joan Gamez found the back of the net to give the Bulldogs a little breathing room.
DeSoto broke the game open as Vargas scored again for the 26th time this season. Freshman and junior varsity player Wilson Gonzalez picked up his second goal in 5 varsity games to boost the lead to 4-0.
Sam Etienne put the game away with a late goal to close out the scoring.
It was only the second time the Falcons had a shutout loss this season. It was a very physical game as play was stopped four times for injuries. Each of the injured players returned to the game after getting medical attention.
“We were lazy in the first half, but turned it on in the second half," Bulldog coach Fernando Zepeda said. "This team seems to be able to flip a switch and score goals in bunches. I wish they would have gotten those goals in the first half, it would have been a lot easier on me.”
The Bulldogs will host King at 7 p.m. Saturday after King’s 1-0 win over Robinson. It was Robinson that DeSoto beat 2-1 last year to win the regional championship.
