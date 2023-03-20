ARCADIA – After compiling a 3-3 record with all of their games on the road, the DeSoto County Bulldogs softball team finally had the chance to play in front of a home crowd on Monday night.
The newly installed lights lit up the field well enough to land an airplane on it. However, that was the highlight of the 7-1 loss to Lake Placid Monday night.
The Green Dragons never hit the ball out of the infield against Bulldogs starter Kaylie Rhoden in the first inning, but a trio of errors and a walk led to two runs.
DeSoto came back with their only run in the second when center fielder Kali Patton blooped a single just over the shortstop’s head. A passed ball put her on second and she rode home on a single by Daysha Izaguirre.
Lake Placid put the game away with a pair of runs in the fifth and sixth innings, and the final run in the 7th.
Meanwhile the Lady Bulldogs struggled against the slants of Kandice Ruelas. Ruelas gave up just five hits and struck out a dozen, including at least one every inning and three of the final four outs of the game.
Patton got on base twice with a pair of hits. Lily Fullerton come off the bench and hit a double off the fence in right center and was hit in the numbers in her final at bat.
Rhoden pitched well, throwing a no-hitter through the first three innings and allowing just two hits in her five innings in the circle. She fanned four and walked just one, but six errors proved too much to overcome.
“This game didn’t represent who we are,” DeSoto coach Roy Dodd said. “We’ve got to get better hitting. A couple of errors in the beginning hurt us. We still have three more games this week and four next week, so we will get it straightened out.”
The Bulldogs will play host to Bayshore tonight for senior night.
