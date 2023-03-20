DC softball Patton

DeSoto County’s Kali Patton gets a leadoff single in the second inning on Monday against Lake Placid in Arcadia. She collected two hits and scored the lone Bulldogs run in the 7-1 loss.

 Steve Knapp

ARCADIA – After compiling a 3-3 record with all of their games on the road, the DeSoto County Bulldogs softball team finally had the chance to play in front of a home crowd on Monday night.

The newly installed lights lit up the field well enough to land an airplane on it. However, that was the highlight of the 7-1 loss to Lake Placid Monday night.


