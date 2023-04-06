ARCADIA – When a team commits five errors and only has five hits yet holds a 4-3 lead going into the seventh, one would think they must be living right and had a few breaks along the way.
That’s what the DeSoto softball team was looking at in their rematch with the Fort Meade Miners on Thursday.
In a game with two lead changes and three ties with neither team scoring more than a run in an inning, a disastrous seventh inning cost the Bulldogs in a 6-5 defeat.
The Miners led off the seventh with a dying quail between first and second that Layna Taylor went horizontal on. The ball hit her glove, but the landing popped the ball out to put the leadoff runner aboard. A bloop that landed between three fielders put the tying and go-ahead runs on with no outs.
A sacrifice moved the runners into scoring position, then a bunt that rolled between two infielders scored a run and an error on the throw to first allowed the second runner to score. A base hit gave the Miners a 6-4 lead going into the home half of the seventh.
DeSoto leadoff hitter Emery Skinner got her second hit to open the bottom of the seventh. A short while later, Taylor singled to score Skinner and to cut the lead to 6-5 An error on Taylor’s hit put her on third with no outs, but a double play and ground out ended the game and put an end to the Bulldogs’ three-game winning streak.
Skinner had two hits, including a first-inning triple and scored twice. Taylor lead the Bulldogs with three hits, two RBIs and scored a run. DeSoto had seven hits and a matching number of errors in a hard luck loss at home.
The Miners boosted their record over the .500 mark at 8-7 while the Bulldogs fell to 10-6. The Bulldogs will be at Port Charlotte on Monday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.