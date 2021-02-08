DeSoto County High School has a new head coach, but his name may be familiar some older Florida high school football fans.
DeSoto principal Dr. Joshua White confirmed on Monday afternoon the hiring of coach Sam Holland as the school's football coach and athletic director.
Holland spent 13 years on the coaching staff at Chiefland High School, including eight as head coach, He compiled a record of 54-37 with just two losing seasons, before being fired following the 2005 season. During his time on the Indians staff, Chiefland won a state title and had a 24-game home winning streak.
"I'm from Levy County, so I was already familiar with him," White said of Holland. "He has a really extensive history as a football coach and an athletic director."
After leaving Chiefland, Holland spent two seasons coaching football and other sports at Daleville High School in Alabama. He left Daleville to accept the offensive coordinator at Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville, Georgia.
He coached at the school for seven years, leading the golf team in addition to his football duties, before being named the athletic director in 2015.
Holland replaces Bumper Hay as DeSoto's head football coach and Leighia Murphy as athletic director. Murphy left her position in December and Hay was relieved of his duties shortly after football season.
Hay compiled a 13-18 record over three seasons. But the Bulldogs finished 0-10 in 2020 and canceled their playoff game against Rockledge for safety concerns voiced by parents, Hay said at the time.
His tenure as head coach began in 2018 with a 7-4 season and DeSoto snapped a playoff drought that year. He led the team to a 6-4 finish in 2019.
At the time of Hay's dismissal, White cited the desire to have his football coach as a fulltime employee of the school. Hay works professionally as an engineer for his Arcadia-based company.
"I wanted someone more invested in the school community as a whole," White said on Monday. "I wanted someone who's been in a school. He has a record of building with academics as well as athletics."
Athletes transferring out of DeSoto County was another area of concern for White. Several impact players from the 2019 squad, including quarterback Tony Blanding, running back Jakeemis Pelham, linebacker Nelson Daniels and cornerback Ethan Redden, all transferred.
"I wanted someone here building something athletically," White said, "so we're not losing kids to places such as Charlotte (High School)."
Holland, who the Daily Sun was unable to reach for comment, is expected to be in Arcadia next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.