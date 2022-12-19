Sun preps logo

The Desoto County girls basketball team continued its fine season with a pair of wins last week, defeating Port Charlotte 52-48 and then blasting Hardee, 64-19. Their game against Venice was canceled due to weather. They now comfortably lead the District 4A-11 standings with a 4-0 record.

The 9-2 Lady Bulldogs will return to play on Jan. 6 with six straight games in enemy territory before returning to friendly confines on Jan. 20.


