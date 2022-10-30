DeSoto County golf coach Trey Hill (left) directed the Bulldogs to a one shot win over Lemon Bay to advance to the regional tournament Tuesday. Marquez Angeles won the individual title by four strokes, carding a 74.
The DeSoto County boys golfers set two records as they reached double figures in wins for the first time in school history with a 12-1 record this season. That winning percentage is also the highest by any DeSoto team sport since 2005 when MaxPreps started keeping records.
The team also reached a milestone by recording their first-ever win over Lemon Bay.
The Bulldogs lost to the Mantas early in the season, but edged them in the district tournament by one stroke to nab the final berth for the region tournament.
That tournament will be 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Country Club of Sebring.
“The guys showed a ton of resiliency at the district tournament after we had our worst nine-hole score of the season on the front nine,” Bulldogs coach Trey Hill said. “Everyone locked in and kept playing, and we ended up with the best back nine of all of the teams in the tournament. That shift was the difference to us being able to advance.”
Marquez Angeles was the district medalist with a 74. Angeles led the Bulldogs in all but one match this season as well as last season when he was a freshman.
The volleyball team saw their season come to an end with another 3-1 loss at McKeel Academy in the regional quarterfinals. It was a repeat of the previous week’s district championship.
The Bulldogs’ football team had a bye last Friday and used the week off to rest and heal up a few nagging injuries. They will need that rest as they will play twice this week. Tonight, they will travel to Lemon Bay to wrap up their first district championship since 2014. They will turn around and host Hardee on Friday night in the longest-running continuous rivalry” in the state of Florida.
