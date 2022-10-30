IMG_0060.JPG

DeSoto County golf coach Trey Hill (left) directed the Bulldogs to a one shot win over Lemon Bay to advance to the regional tournament Tuesday. Marquez Angeles won the individual title by four strokes, carding a 74.

 Steve Knapp

The DeSoto County boys golfers set two records as they reached double figures in wins for the first time in school history with a 12-1 record this season. That winning percentage is also the highest by any DeSoto team sport since 2005 when MaxPreps started keeping records.

The team also reached a milestone by recording their first-ever win over Lemon Bay.


