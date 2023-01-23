_CGB2495.jpg

DeSoto County’s Joan Gamez takes a shot on net while being defended by Charlotte’s Felipe Forero during Thursday night’s game at Charlotte High School.

 Chris Blake

DeSoto County boys soccer team peaking for districts

The DeSoto County boys soccer team bounced back from a lackluster week and won all three games this past week. They had a combined 14-1 score, with only Booker managing to find the back of the net during an 8-1 Bulldogs romp. A strong 2-0 district win over Lemon Bay started off the week followed by a hard-fought 4-0 win at Charlotte.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments