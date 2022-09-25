253a.jpg

DeSoto quarterback Lane Fullerton outruns the Bruins defense for a big gain during a 34-7 win at Bayshore. Fullerton led the offense in all-purpose yards as the Bulldogs bumped their record to 4-1.

 Steve Knapp

The Desoto County football team remembers last season when it lost at home to Lemon Bay 36-0. That game has been burned into the minds of the players as they prepare to travel to Englewood to meet the Mantas this Friday.

The Bulldogs improved to 4-1 on the season by opening district play with a 34-7 win at Bayshore.


