The Desoto County football team remembers last season when it lost at home to Lemon Bay 36-0. That game has been burned into the minds of the players as they prepare to travel to Englewood to meet the Mantas this Friday.
The Bulldogs improved to 4-1 on the season by opening district play with a 34-7 win at Bayshore.
DeSoto relied on their stable of running backs to amass 225 yards on 35 carries with four different players crossing the goal line. In all, 10 different backs carried the ball.
Quarterback Lane Fullerton had his best night of the season, leading the team in total offense.
The strength of the recharged Bulldogs has been their defense. The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 109-39. They came within 45 seconds on Friday night of getting a second consecutive shutout. They gave up just 40 yards on 33 carries and a total of 119 yards in total offense.
Hunter Zirkle led the charge with 11 tackles, three for a loss and three sacks. He also forced a fumble and then recovered it.
DeSoto’s leading running back, Lil’Dreco Tompkins, had 10 tackles with Evan Roe right behind with 8 tackles. Andy Garibay and Jace Kellogg each had an interception. Garibay also had 5 tackles along with a sack. …
Meanwhile on the volleyball court, the Bulldogs had another third-place finish in the gold division of the Braden River tournament. Earlier in the week they beat rival Hardee 3-0 then lost by the same score to Charlotte. They will be in the Port Charlotte tri-match this Saturday. …
In golf, the girls team has yet to play a match but have two scheduled this week. Tuesday, they host Lemon Bay while on Thursday, they will host North Port.
The boys team had an off night while rival Hardee played a very good round, but the Bulldogs still came up with the win, 165-166, to sweep the season series. They are scheduled to be home Tuesday against Frostproof before going to Parrish on Thursday. The Bulldogs now sport a 6-1 record.
