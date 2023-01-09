Sun preps logo

Rested Bulldogs ready for stretch run

The DeSoto County boys basketball team played four games during the winter break to keep from getting rusty before the second half of the season. The boys soccer team had a 17-day stretch between games, while the girls basketball team had 20 days between games. The Lady Bulldogs soccer team went 22 days without a game.


