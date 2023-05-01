FORT MYERS – The third meeting of the season between DeSoto County and Cypress Lake was a carbon copy of the first two.
Up to a point, that is.
This time meeting in the first round of district playoff action, the Bulldogs routed the Panthers 9-2 after the Bulldogs scored twice to take a one-run lead in the fifth inning – just like their two previous meetings.
In the sixth inning with none on and two outs, the Bulldog bats exploded for three singles, a double, a triple and a pair of walks for a six-run outburst to put the game away.
The 13 hit attack was paced by Jace Kellogg who was a home run shy of a cycle but still went 3-for-3 with four runs batted in while scoring twice.
Corbin “Happy” Gilmore had a strong outing on the mound, allowing four hits in six innings of work. Kellogg came on in relief in the seventh and struck out the side.
“We gained a lot of confidence when we beat Bishop Verot last week,” Bulldogs coach Matt Martin said. “If the team that was here tonight continues to play like they have been, there’s no telling what we can do. We hit the ball real well and played good defense and had a very good pitching performance by Corbin.”
The Bulldogs will now travel to Lemon Bay for a district semifinal on Tuesday.
DeSoto County had gone 1-2 during their final week of regular season play. They met with a couple of familiar foes. In the first game of the three game week, they were beaten by Lemon Bay for the second time this season. In their regular season finale, they lost to Lake Placid after beating them on the road earlier in the season.
In between, the Bulldogs had their signature win of the season, winning at Bishop Verot – ranked No. 61 in the state – by a 7-5 count.
SOFTBALL ROLLS
Also on Monday, the DeSoto County softball team opened district play with an 18-1 demolition of Booker.
The Bulldogs had defeated Booker twice during the regular season by identical 17-0 scores and their path to victory mirrored the other two. DeSoto County needed just seven hits, thanks to five walks and nine Booker errors.
They will move on to play at Lemon Bay on Tuesday night in the district semifinals.
The softball team wrapped up an excellent 16-6 regular season season with a pair of wins giving them a six-game winning streak entering Monday’s playoff game.
DeSoto swept the season series with Port Charlotte in a thrilling last inning rally to pull out a 4-3 win. They blasted Mulberry 10-2 in the season finale after opening the season with a 5-3 loss to the Panthers.
TRACK REPRESENTS
The track and field team finished 6th in the 2A-11 district meet. Those that are advancing to the regional meet in Clearwater on Wednesday is the 4x100 team of Justin Felty, Ryan Unrah, Azir Blanding and Shon Galloway. The 4x800 team of Diego Sandate, Jesus Mejia, Ryland Zepeda and Lincoln Phillips also will advance to the regional meet. Felty will also compete in the long jump.
The girls team also finished 6th with Tomiah Henry placing second in the 100-meter and long jump. She will advance to Clearwater. Michelle Merida will advance in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs.
The 4x100 team of Henry, Jordin Campbell, Landreona Nicklow and Jermarlya Simons will advance, as weill the 4x800 team of Merida, Alejandra Perez-Olivera, Juliet Garcia and Clara Martinez.
