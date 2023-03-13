With lighting delays and installation issues plaguing the DeSoto County athletic teams, it appears that now all is well and the Bulldogs will finally be able to wear their home uniforms and play in front of their home fans.
Shifting early season home games to road games in recent weeks means a heavy amount of home games at the end of the season, and it all starts next week.
The baseball team split their two games last week, beating Cypress Lake 3-2 behind a strong outing by Lane Fullerton. The hard-throwing senior went the distance, scattering five hits and allowing two runs. It was an important outing as he ate up a lot of innings that allowed coach Matt Martin to have the rest of his staff all available for their final game before the break.
In that final game at North Port, the Bulldogs’ pitchers didn’t allow an earned run, yet six errors fueled the Bobcats’ 7-6 win. Corbin Gilmore and Will Joens combined to allow just four hits, but Bulldogs miscues were too much to overcome. Freshman Jasper Davis continues to impress. The 6-foot-6 slugger went 2-for-4 at North Port with a pair of RBI while batting cleanup.
The Bulldogs play the first part of a three-game homestand next week. They will host Lakeland on Tuesday and then Charlotte on Thursday.
The Lady Bulldogs softball team evened their season record at 3-3 with a 9-2 win over Oasis in their only action of the week. It was their lone game in nearly three weeks as they begin a three-game home stretch next week. They will be home on Monday against Lake Placid, Tuesday against Bayshore and Thursday against Booker. They finish a busy week Friday at Southeast.
The boys’ tennis team didn’t have a match last week and are undefeated at 5-0 for the season. They are 32-3 in matches this season. They have a big test on March 23 when Hardee comes to town in what should be a tough match.
The girls tennis team won both matches this past week with a 5-2 win over Lake Placid and then a 7-0 shutout at Port Charlotte. They now stand at 6-1 and are 42-8 in matches this season. Five of those losses came against a strong Booker team.
The track and field team ran at Lake Placid last week and will return there next Thursday for the second of three consecutive trips to Lake Placid.
