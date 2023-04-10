The DeSoto County softball team had another good week, going 3-1 with the loss coming as the result of a three-run seventh-inning rally at Fort Meade, resulting in a 6-5 loss.
Earlier in the week, the Bulldogs pummeled Southeast twice, 17-1 and 21-0. Their other win came against Avon Park as the Bulldogs recorded their seventh shutout of the season during a 17-0 beatdown.
This Bulldogs are 10-6 and have outscored their opponents, 177-55. They were on the road Monday at Port Charlotte and will keep the bus running Tuesday as they go to Bayshore. They will finish their week at home against Southwest Florida Christian.
In other diamond news, the baseball team went 2-1, with their loss coming against Georgia's Lamar County. The Bulldogs came out on top against Imagine, 3-2, and recorded an 11-0 thrashing against Ft. Meade. They were at Avon Park on Monday and will travel to Hardee on Tuesday, finishing the week on Friday at Cypress Lake.
The boys tennis team finished their season 7-2, with both losses coming to Lake Placid. They sandwiched their second loss to Lake Placid with wins over Booker and Avon Park. They are currently competing in the district tournament at Lemon Bay.
The girls tennis team finished their season 10-3. They lost last week to Booker, 4-3, after losing to them earlier this season, 5-1. They finished with a pair of wins over Lake Placid 5-2 and Avon Park 7-0.
Volleyball star and All-Area athlete Brooke Zolkos put together an undefeated season, going 11-0 at No. 3 singles. Vanessa Villafuerte was undefeated as the No. 5 singles player, with a 5-0 record.
