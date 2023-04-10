Sun preps logo

The DeSoto County softball team had another good week, going 3-1 with the loss coming as the result of a three-run seventh-inning rally at Fort Meade, resulting in a 6-5 loss.

Earlier in the week, the Bulldogs pummeled Southeast twice, 17-1 and 21-0. Their other win came against Avon Park as the Bulldogs recorded their seventh shutout of the season during a 17-0 beatdown.


   
