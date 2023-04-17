Sun preps logo

The DeSoto County softball team won all three of its games last week to boost its record to 13-6. Senior Kaylie Rhoden threw a two-hitter in the first and last games of the week as the Bulldogs beat Port Charlotte 6-3 and Southwest Florida Christian 12-1. In the sandwich game, they put a beatdown on Bayshore, 20-5, with Rhoden throwing two innings in relief.

Rhoden had a string of 37 consecutive hitters faced without allowing a hit over the span of 11 innings. From the second inning at Port Charlotte through two innings at Bayshore and the first three innings against SFCHS nobody could get a hit against the hard-throwing righthander.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments