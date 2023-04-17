The DeSoto County softball team won all three of its games last week to boost its record to 13-6. Senior Kaylie Rhoden threw a two-hitter in the first and last games of the week as the Bulldogs beat Port Charlotte 6-3 and Southwest Florida Christian 12-1. In the sandwich game, they put a beatdown on Bayshore, 20-5, with Rhoden throwing two innings in relief.
Rhoden had a string of 37 consecutive hitters faced without allowing a hit over the span of 11 innings. From the second inning at Port Charlotte through two innings at Bayshore and the first three innings against SFCHS nobody could get a hit against the hard-throwing righthander.
While outscoring their opponents 38-9, it was a team effort on offense. Junior Jessica Rodriguez led the offensive surge. Rodriguez went 7-for-7 and had four walks to reach base in every at-bat during the week. She also scored five times and drove in six, including the game winner against SWFC.
Rhoden hit .400 for the week and got on base in 7 of 11 at-bats.
DeSoto has a less hectic schedule this week as the Bulldogs travel to Southwest Florida Christian on Thursday for a rematch. Next Monday, they play host Port Charlotte.
The baseball team saw its modest winning streak come to an end with three losses last week. They were in each game, but failed to produce enough offense to pick up the win. Coming off their 11-0 win over Fort Meade the week before, the offense was silent as it scored just four runs in last week's three games. The Bulldogs lost to Avon Park 6-1, Hardee 3-1 and at Cypress Lake, 4-2.
They were at Avon Park on Monday and will continue on the road at Charlotte on Thursday before finishing the week at home against North Port on Friday.
