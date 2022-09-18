DCgc 3

DeSoto County's Hunter Zirlke (6) makes the tackle on Gateway Charter's Walter Tucker IV during Friday night's game at Billy Bowlegs Park.

 Chris Blake

In the fall of 2020, the Desoto County football team and boys golf team were going through some hard times. The Bulldogs had gone winless in football and finished last in the district in golf. The season before, the boys golf team consisted of just one player. Those were bleak times for both programs.

Last season, the football team improved to 6-3 while the golf team picked up eight more wins than the year before. Now, it looks as if they are continuing that upward trend.


